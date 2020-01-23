15:20 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020
Scored at Ludlow (3m, good) last February from a mark of 132 (front pair 12L clear) and ran really well to be second in the Kim Muir (3m2f, good to soft) next time. Resumed with a good run at Stratford (2m3f). Big player if better for wind surgery.
Dual 2m chase winner on soft (won over 2m3½f over hurdles). 1lb higher than his last win, which was when with Kerry Lee in 2018. Will need to be back to his best to win from this mark. Cheekpieces now tried.
2-5 over fences, having won easily at Huntingdon (2m½f, good) last May, and then when keeping on well over 2m3f at Doncaster (soft) last time. Up 4lb for that, but looks a major player.
3-7 over fences all at 2m½f/2m1f, including on soft. Still 3lb higher than the last of those wins, at Ayr last March. Rarely tried over this far, but optimism that he will see out out and may even find improvement for it. Interesting.
C&D winner on Boxing Day 2016 (good to soft) and has won on soft over shorter. Back on a very competitive mark from which he made the frame here (1m7½f, soft) in November, but others make more appeal for the win.
Five-time chase winner, the last two of them here over 1m7f and then C&D (soft) last time. 3lb rise for that looks fair, and there is no doubting that he is a contender again.
Triple heavy ground hurdles winner at up to 2m5½f when with Nicky Henderson. Well treated on that form. Showed he retains ability when 5L third on stable debut at Newcastle last month, after 18-months off. Contender back up in trip.
Multiple chase winner at up to 2m5½f, all on testing ground. Has only raced three times since his last win at Ayr in March 2018, which came when 2lb higher. Beaten favourite at Kelso last time, but if back to his best he'd have a squeak.
Dual chase winner (2m½f/2m4f on soft/good) last winter, and ran some good races in defeat later in the season. Held on both runs this time, but the latest was a step back in the right direction and he could go well from this handy mark.
Betting
Forecast
Storm Control (11/4), The Paddy Pie (4/1), Hollywoodien (5/1), Kilfilum Cross (6/1), Protek Des Flos (8/1), Tree Of Liberty (11/1), Beau Bay (12/1), Monsieur Co (12/1), Charmant (16/1), Bernardelli (16/1)
Verdict
- Protek Des Flos
- Beau Bay
- Storm Control
