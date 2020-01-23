14:10 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020
Scored on chase debut when 2lb lower over C&D (soft) last month, when the front pair were 5L clear. Couldn't better that, but still a good effort from today's mark at Wincanton (3m1f, soft) last time. Early days still, but more needed.
Triple chase winner at up to 2m7½f, including here over shorter (all on soft/heavy). On a handy mark after some moderate recent form, but has to bounce right back, and the rail movements here add 324 yards to the trip, which will test his stamina.
Dual chase winner at up to 2m4½f, including on soft when 2lb higher at Southwell 13-months ago. Produced his best of the season so far when tried over C&D (soft) last time.
Triple chase winner (twice over 3m1f, including on soft). Pulled up in two of his last three starts since wind surgery, but if able to reproduce the form he showed in between those, at Chepstow in November, he has claims from this mark.
Scored on his chase debut at Huntingdon (2m7½f, good to soft; first-time tongue-tie) this time last year. Bettered that when fresh at Bangor in October, when close second from today's mark. Inconsistent, but a player if on a going day.
Dual Bangor winner (3m/3m5½f, both on good) who handles soft ground. Not yet back to his best in three starts after wind surgery, but couldn't write him off from this mark if he can bounce back.
Doesn't win often, but broke his duck over fences here over C&D (soft) on Boxing Day, when 6lb lower. Stayed on well there, so the extra yardage due to the rails here could also be in his favour. Not ruled out.
1-9 over fences, having scored at Uttoxeter (3m, heavy) 13-months ago, when on today's mark. Inconsistent and has not been back at that level this season, including in cheekpieces, so remains to be seen if blinkers can revive him.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Dino Boy (6/4), Sigurd (4/1), Rollerball Rocco (6/1), Clondaw Rigger (7/1), Itsamanslife (17/2), Virnon (12/1), Newberry New (25/1), Packettotherafters (33/1)
Verdict
- Itsamanslife
- Dino Boy
- Clondaw Rigger
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.