  • William Hill Medieval Day - Saturday 1st February Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 45y, Soft
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£353.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:7m 13.0sOff time:14:23:18
1
Dino Boy19
712-6OR: 112BFCD
6/4
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Scored on chase debut when 2lb lower over C&D (soft) last month, when the front pair were 5L clear. Couldn't better that, but still a good effort from today's mark at Wincanton (3m1f, soft) last time. Early days still, but more needed.

2
Newberry Newp24
811-12OR: 104C
25/1
T: William BethellJ: Aidan Coleman

Triple chase winner at up to 2m7½f, including here over shorter (all on soft/heavy). On a handy mark after some moderate recent form, but has to bounce right back, and the rail movements here add 324 yards to the trip, which will test his stamina.

3
Virnon12
911-11OR: 103
12/1
T: Mrs S J HumphreyJ: David Noonan

Dual chase winner at up to 2m4½f, including on soft when 2lb higher at Southwell 13-months ago. Produced his best of the season so far when tried over C&D (soft) last time.

4
Clondaw Riggert57
811-11OR: 103BFD
7/1
T: Katy PriceJ: Charlie Price (5)

Triple chase winner (twice over 3m1f, including on soft). Pulled up in two of his last three starts since wind surgery, but if able to reproduce the form he showed in between those, at Chepstow in November, he has claims from this mark.

5
Itsamanslifep1,t46
711-11OR: 103D
17/2
T: Katy PriceJ: Benjamin Poste

Scored on his chase debut at Huntingdon (2m7½f, good to soft; first-time tongue-tie) this time last year. Bettered that when fresh at Bangor in October, when close second from today's mark. Inconsistent, but a player if on a going day.

6
Packettotheraftersp,t63
1110-13OR: 91
33/1
T: G HanmerJ: James Bowen

Dual Bangor winner (3m/3m5½f, both on good) who handles soft ground. Not yet back to his best in three starts after wind surgery, but couldn't write him off from this mark if he can bounce back.

7
Sigurdb,t28
810-10OR: 88CD
4/1
T: Miss J E FosterJ: Henry Brooke

Doesn't win often, but broke his duck over fences here over C&D (soft) on Boxing Day, when 6lb lower. Stayed on well there, so the extra yardage due to the rails here could also be in his favour. Not ruled out.

8
Rollerball Roccob123
810-3OR: 81D
6/1
T: C T PogsonJ: Charlie Hammond (3)

1-9 over fences, having scored at Uttoxeter (3m, heavy) 13-months ago, when on today's mark. Inconsistent and has not been back at that level this season, including in cheekpieces, so remains to be seen if blinkers can revive him.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dino Boy (6/4), Sigurd (4/1), Rollerball Rocco (6/1), Clondaw Rigger (7/1), Itsamanslife (17/2), Virnon (12/1), Newberry New (25/1), Packettotherafters (33/1)

Verdict

A few ifs and buts here, beginning with Dino Boy. He scored here on his chase debut and represents a top team who can usually find some improvement. However, there was something about his Wincanton defeat last time that suggests this will be tough under a big weight, and the suggestion is to take a chance on ITSAMANSLIFE, who clearly has the ability, and it is is hoped that new headgear can work the oracle. Stablemate Clondaw Rigger is not ruled out, along with Sigurd and Virnon.
  1. Itsamanslife
  2. Dino Boy
  3. Clondaw Rigger

Video Replay

