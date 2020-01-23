13:35 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020
10-race maiden who drops in grade slightly this time. Inconsistent this season, as evidenced by the P against his name at Hexham last time, but has shown glimpses of ability and not written off if able to produce his best.
Has improved with each of his last four runs over hurdles for this trainer, winning back-to-back at Newcastle (2m4½f/2m; both soft) last month. Only just failed to defy 9lb rise at Kelso last time. Looks a major player here from same mark.
Placed in a Sedgefield bumper in October, when with Micky Hammond, but hadn't eclipsed that in four starts for this trainer. Initial mark looks stiff based on racecourse form, so probably one to watch unless significant market support.
Yet to show much, including when beaten 18½L in to third on his handicap debut at Sedgefield when last seen in November. Same mark here, but cheekpieces also go on and couldn't rule out an upturn in fortunes.
Placed twice over hurdles (both 2m4f, good to soft) last year from higher marks than this. Held in all three starts this season, but would very much come into this if able to recapture the form of those placed efforts.
Scored over hurdles in France and added a win for this trainer at Newcastle (2m4½f, good to soft) last April, when on today's mark. Badly out of sorts so far this season, so plenty to prove at present.
Showed very little until his latest run, when 16L second of five at 33-1 in a Fontwell maiden hurdle (2m1½f, heavy) last March. Something to build on there, and couldn't write him off from this mark if he can do so after 10-months off.
1-11 over hurdles, having scored at Sedgefield (2m4f, soft) in November, when 6lb lower. Respectable effort when 1lb higher back there last time, but might need to pull out a bit more to be winning again.
Minor glimpses of promise as a novice last year, but pulled up and slipped up in two handicap runs this season. Can only watch until we see more.
Showed minor promise last summer when placed at Stratford (2m½f, good) in juvenile company. Handicapper was asking a fair bit of her to begin with, but now relenting, and should be better for recent return after wind surgery. Interesting.
Not devoid of some promise in a Ludlow maiden hurdle (2m, good) last February, but largely a tale of woe since then. Others press stronger claims.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Starplex (3/1), Ex S'elance (4/1), Adelphi Prince (4/1), Pola Chance (7/1), Excalibur (17/2), Splash The Cash (10/1), Bigchextocash (12/1), Mahler Supreme (18/1), Master Newton (28/1), Uncle O (33/1), Battlebrave (33/1)
Verdict
- Starplex
- Pola Chance
- Adelphi Prince
