13:35 Wetherby Thu 23 January 2020

  • racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 3f 154y, Soft
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,509.002nd£1,030.003rd£515.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 30.7sOff time:13:36:16
1
Mahler Supreme43
611-12OR: 99
18/1
T: G BewleyJ: Jonathon Bewley (3)

10-race maiden who drops in grade slightly this time. Inconsistent this season, as evidenced by the P against his name at Hexham last time, but has shown glimpses of ability and not written off if able to produce his best.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Starplex11
1011-11OR: 98BFD
3/1
T: K DalgleishJ: B S Hughes

Has improved with each of his last four runs over hurdles for this trainer, winning back-to-back at Newcastle (2m4½f/2m; both soft) last month. Only just failed to defy 9lb rise at Kelso last time. Looks a major player here from same mark.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Master Newton14
511-10OR: 97
28/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Colm McCormack (3)

Placed in a Sedgefield bumper in October, when with Micky Hammond, but hadn't eclipsed that in four starts for this trainer. Initial mark looks stiff based on racecourse form, so probably one to watch unless significant market support.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Adelphi Princep158
711-4OR: 91
4/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Yet to show much, including when beaten 18½L in to third on his handicap debut at Sedgefield when last seen in November. Same mark here, but cheekpieces also go on and couldn't rule out an upturn in fortunes.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Splash The Cash49
711-4OR: 91
10/1
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan

Placed twice over hurdles (both 2m4f, good to soft) last year from higher marks than this. Held in all three starts this season, but would very much come into this if able to recapture the form of those placed efforts.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Ex S'elancep13
610-12OR: 85
4/1
T: Micky HammondJ: A P Cawley

Scored over hurdles in France and added a win for this trainer at Newcastle (2m4½f, good to soft) last April, when on today's mark. Badly out of sorts so far this season, so plenty to prove at present.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Uncle O323
610-11OR: 84
33/1
T: Clare HobsonJ: J McGrath

Showed very little until his latest run, when 16L second of five at 33-1 in a Fontwell maiden hurdle (2m1½f, heavy) last March. Something to build on there, and couldn't write him off from this mark if he can do so after 10-months off.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Excaliburp28
710-10OR: 83D
17/2
T: Micky HammondJ: Emma Smith-Chaston (7)

1-11 over hurdles, having scored at Sedgefield (2m4f, soft) in November, when 6lb lower. Respectable effort when 1lb higher back there last time, but might need to pull out a bit more to be winning again.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Battlebrave20
710-8OR: 81
33/1
T: J GroucottJ: Alan Johns

Minor glimpses of promise as a novice last year, but pulled up and slipped up in two handicap runs this season. Can only watch until we see more.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Pola Chance16
410-7OR: 92
7/1
T: N J HawkeJ: David Noonan

Showed minor promise last summer when placed at Stratford (2m½f, good) in juvenile company. Handicapper was asking a fair bit of her to begin with, but now relenting, and should be better for recent return after wind surgery. Interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Bigchextocash78
810-0OR: 71
12/1
T: S DrinkwaterJ: T Scudamore

Not devoid of some promise in a Ludlow maiden hurdle (2m, good) last February, but largely a tale of woe since then. Others press stronger claims.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Starplex (3/1), Ex S'elance (4/1), Adelphi Prince (4/1), Pola Chance (7/1), Excalibur (17/2), Splash The Cash (10/1), Bigchextocash (12/1), Mahler Supreme (18/1), Master Newton (28/1), Uncle O (33/1), Battlebrave (33/1)

Verdict

A race to approach with a degree of caution, in the sense that there are several runners who may be capable of showing improved form for various reasons, including Pola Chance, Uncle O and Adelphi Prince. Mahler Supreme and Splash The Cash can't be ruled out if producing their best, but the one in rock solid recent form is STARPLEX, and if he maintains his recent level he should prove tough to beat.
  1. Starplex
  2. Pola Chance
  3. Adelphi Prince

