Meetings

16:55 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Wolvega - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€30,870.002nd€9,800.003rd€4,901.004th€3,430.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Result

Winning time:-Off time:17:06:20
1
(1)
Denicheur Du Vif18
70-0OR:
11/1
T: A ThomasJ: A Thomas
2
(2)
Dreamer Boy11
70-0OR:
11/2
T: Y DreuxJ: Y Dreux
3
(3)
Cuba Libre12
80-0OR:
33/1
T: A RigoJ: G A Pou Pou
4
(4)
Cactus D'Yvel25
80-0OR:
22/1
T: C H BigeonJ: C H J Bigeon
5
(5)
Cabernet10
80-0OR:
20/1
T: P MaryJ: P Edouard Mary
6
(6)
Douxor De Guez16
70-0OR:
1/2
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
7
(7)
Calimero Du Thiole25
80-0OR:
22/1
T: J W HallaisJ: J Cl Hallais
8
(8)
Dino Du Riler10
70-0OR:
28/1
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
9
(9)
Concerto Royal12
80-0OR:
66/1
T: J RaffegeauJ: J Ph Raffegeau
10
(10)
Believe Me48
90-0OR:
100/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy
11
(11)
Dimo D'Occagnes16
70-0OR:
18/1
T: A RigoJ: F Nivard
12
(12)
Carre Noir18
80-0OR:
9/1
T: P MaryJ: M Abrivard
13
(13)
Celebre De Foot32
80-0OR:
80/1
T: P HawasJ: Ch Martens
14
(14)
Cagnard De Betton12
80-0OR:
22/1
T: J L BigeonJ: B Robin

Betting

Forecast

Douxor De Guez (1/2), Dreamer Boy (11/2), Carre Noir (9/1), Denicheur Du Vif (11/1), Dimo D'Occagnes (18/1), Cabernet (20/1), Cagnard De Betton (22/1), Cactus D'Yvel (22/1), Calimero Du Thiole (22/1), Dino Du Riler (28/1), Cuba Libre (33/1), Concerto Royal (66/1), Celebre De Foot (80/1), Believe Me (100/1)

