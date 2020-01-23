Meetings

15:10 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Gelsenkirchen - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€23,940.002nd€7,600.003rd€3,800.004th€2,660.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:15:16
1
Flash De Joux37
50-0OR:
7/1
T: J BergmannJ: J Ph Monclin
2
Forjan12
50-0OR:
16/1
T: B GoopJ: P Vercruysse
3
Foxy Jef6
50-0OR:
28/1
T: J M BaudouinJ: L Baudouin
5
Fligny6
50-0OR:
14/1
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
6
Fashionable Quick6
50-0OR:
25/1
T: M EsperJ: A Abrivard
7
Falco Sacha26
50-0OR:
22/1
T: L Cl AbrivardJ: Leo Abrivard
8
First De Montfort39
50-0OR:
15/2
T: S GuaratoJ: E Raffin
9
Fresh Bidder12
50-0OR:
50/1
T: S GuaratoJ: Y Lebourgeois
10
Fatsby De Guez
50-0OR:
5/6
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
11
Flambeur Du Digeon27
50-0OR:
25/1
T: T H RaffegeauJ: F Lecanu
12
Fuchsia Pierji39
50-0OR:
20/1
T: J L BigeonJ: B Robin
14
Fossoyeur27
50-0OR:
9/2
T: J R LaunoisJ: F Nivard
15
Fahrenheit Flower15
50-0OR:
40/1
T: S RogerJ: F Ouvrie
16
Fidele Madrik51
50-0OR:
33/1
T: S GuaratoJ: D Thomain

Non-Runners

4
First Des Mares
50-0OR: -
T: J G EeckhauteJ: D Bonne
13
Flaubert Gede12
50-0OR: -
T: T Le BellerJ: T Le Beller

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fatsby De Guez (5/6), Fossoyeur (9/2), Flash De Joux (7/1), First De Montfort (15/2), Fligny (14/1), Forjan (16/1), Fuchsia Pierji (20/1), Falco Sacha (22/1), Fashionable Quick (25/1), Flambeur Du Digeon (25/1), Foxy Jef (28/1), Flaubert Gede (30/1), Fidele Madrik (33/1), Fahrenheit Flower (40/1), Fresh Bidder (50/1), First Des Mares (55/1)

