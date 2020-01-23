15:10 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Fatsby De Guez (5/6), Fossoyeur (9/2), Flash De Joux (7/1), First De Montfort (15/2), Fligny (14/1), Forjan (16/1), Fuchsia Pierji (20/1), Falco Sacha (22/1), Fashionable Quick (25/1), Flambeur Du Digeon (25/1), Foxy Jef (28/1), Flaubert Gede (30/1), Fidele Madrik (33/1), Fahrenheit Flower (40/1), Fresh Bidder (50/1), First Des Mares (55/1)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.