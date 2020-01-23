Meetings

12:50 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020

  • Prix De La Semaine Internationale - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€31,500.002nd€10,000.003rd€5,000.004th€3,500.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:12:58:23
1
Desperado18
70-0OR:
11/8
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
2
Dexter Des Baux18
70-0OR:
13/2
T: F LeblancJ: Y Lebourgeois
3
Delmonica18
70-0OR:
14/1
T: A MuidebledJ: A Muidebled
4
Carat Gede11
80-0OR:
40/1
T: A PillonJ: D Bonne
5
Celeste Dry10
80-0OR:
50/1
T: T Le BellerJ: T Le Beller
6
Capella De Vrie
80-0OR:
80/1
T: R BaudronJ: C H J Bigeon
7
Docteur D'Erable18
70-0OR:
10/1
T: J P ThomainJ: D Thomain
8
Moni Viking39
70-0OR:
12/1
T: P VercruysseJ: P Vercruysse
9
Caresse34
80-0OR:
28/1
T: B GoopJ: F Lagadeuc
10
Chistera19
80-0OR:
100/1
T: J p LecourtJ: J Ph Monclin
11
Champion Dore25
80-0OR:
8/1
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
12
Carina Du Parc10
80-0OR:
80/1
T: C H BoisnardJ: Ch Boisnard
13
Dreamer De Chenu18
70-0OR:
6/1
T: F PellerotJ: E Raffin
14
Dandy De Godrel16
70-0OR:
12/1
T: B GoopJ: A Abrivard
15
Ciroco D'Auvillier62
80-0OR:
100/1
T: B GuillotJ: A Lamy
16
Darlington Park39
70-0OR:
15/2
T: F SenetJ: F Nivard

Betting

Forecast

Desperado (11/8), Dreamer De Chenu (6/1), Dexter Des Baux (13/2), Darlington Park (15/2), Champion Dore (8/1), Docteur D'Erable (10/1), Dandy De Godrel (12/1), Moni Viking (12/1), Delmonica (14/1), Caresse (28/1), Carat Gede (40/1), Celeste Dry (50/1), Carina Du Parc (80/1), Capella De Vrie (80/1), Chistera (100/1), Ciroco D'Auvillier (100/1)

