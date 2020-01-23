14:55 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020
Couldn't get competitive over hurdles on latest start, but had shaped as if the run would bring him on when fifth over C&D after a break prior to that. Does need to step up markedly, but he's not dismissed out of hand.
Twice an AW winner for Sir Mark Prescott in 2018, but ran badly on his sole start for that yard last year, and raced too freely when mid-field for new yard at Lingfield last month. Bit to prove now.
Best form has come here, winning a C&D handicap in November, and improving again for a return to track and trip last time, beating Angel Lane 4¾L. Penalty underplays ease of that win, and leading claims once again.
Well-bred colt who won a Wolverhampton maiden in December, and found further improvement when second of 8 to Lucky's Dream in a 1¼m handicap at Chelmsford last time. Will be competitive if handling this different surface.
Won over 1m3f here on New Year's Day, and similar form when second of 5 to Blowing Dixie over C&D last time. Bit to find with that rival on revised terms, but can't be ignored.
Landed a hat-trick over C&D last winter, and while he has been out of sorts for some time, he's just 1lb higher than when starting his winning sequence, and he did hint at a revival when fifth of 7 to Cold Harbour here last time. Market useful.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Temur Khan
|4
|9-5
|9/4
|Full Result
|T: A W CarrollJ: David Probert
Betting
Forecast
Blowing Dixie (4/6), Angel Lane (3/1), Motawaafeq (7/1), Seven Clans (7/1), Calling The Wind (14/1), Al Kherb (25/1), Azari (28/1)
Verdict
- Blowing Dixie
- Seven Clans
- Azari
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.