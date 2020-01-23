Meetings

14:55 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap (Class 4)
  • 1m 4f 14y, Standard / Slow
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£5,208.002nd£1,550.003rd£774.004th£387.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 39.81sOff time:14:55:35
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(4)
Al Kherb19
59-7OR: 80D
25/1
T: J J QuinnJ: P Mulrennan

Couldn't get competitive over hurdles on latest start, but had shaped as if the run would bring him on when fifth over C&D after a break prior to that. Does need to step up markedly, but he's not dismissed out of hand.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Calling The Wind26
49-3OR: 79
14/1
T: R HughesJ: S W Kelly

Twice an AW winner for Sir Mark Prescott in 2018, but ran badly on his sole start for that yard last year, and raced too freely when mid-field for new yard at Lingfield last month. Bit to prove now.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Blowing Dixie11(ex 5)
49-3OR: 74CD
4/6
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: B A Curtis

Best form has come here, winning a C&D handicap in November, and improving again for a return to track and trip last time, beating Angel Lane 4¾L. Penalty underplays ease of that win, and leading claims once again.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(6)
Motawaafeqh12
49-2OR: 78
7/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Well-bred colt who won a Wolverhampton maiden in December, and found further improvement when second of 8 to Lucky's Dream in a 1¼m handicap at Chelmsford last time. Will be competitive if handling this different surface.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Angel Lane11
48-13OR: 75CD
3/1
T: K R BurkeJ: C Lee

Won over 1m3f here on New Year's Day, and similar form when second of 5 to Blowing Dixie over C&D last time. Bit to find with that rival on revised terms, but can't be ignored.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Azarip16
88-12OR: 71CD
28/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: R Havlin

Landed a hat-trick over C&D last winter, and while he has been out of sorts for some time, he's just 1lb higher than when starting his winning sequence, and he did hint at a revival when fifth of 7 to Cold Harbour here last time. Market useful.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Seven Clans16
89-4OR: 77
T: Mrs K TuttyJ: Gemma Tutty

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
7Temur Khan49-59/4Full Result
T: A W CarrollJ: David Probert

Betting

Forecast

Blowing Dixie (4/6), Angel Lane (3/1), Motawaafeq (7/1), Seven Clans (7/1), Calling The Wind (14/1), Al Kherb (25/1), Azari (28/1)

Verdict

BLOWING DIXIE was an easy winner of a C&D handicap on his latest start, and although he has a penalty to carry for that success, his revised mark still looks quite lenient on balance. Seven Clans can be a hostage to fortune given his hold-up style, but is running well enough to get involved, while the seemingly out-of-form Azari has dropped to a dangerous mark, and shaped a bit better than the bare result here last time.
  1. Blowing Dixie
  2. Seven Clans
  3. Azari

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

