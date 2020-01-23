14:20 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020
Sprung a surprise on stable debut by winning a 1m novice at Lingfield last month, and proved that was no fluke when laning a C&D handicap recently by a neck from Itwouldberudenotto. Will keep progressing, and much respected.
Runner-up on first two starts, and improved to land a 1m novice at Lingfield last time from True Scarlett. Should have more to offer, and just about the pick in this well-matched field.
Won a turf nursery in September, and showed better form when landing a handicap over Wolverhampton's extended 1m earlier this month. More exposed than his rivals, but may still have more to offer.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Jahbath
|3
|9-7
|8/15
|Full Result
|T: W J HaggasJ: P J McDonald
Betting
Forecast
Mrs Upjohn (5/4), Merryweather (6/4), Breguet Boy (7/2)
Verdict
- Mrs Upjohn
- Merryweather
- Breguet Boy
