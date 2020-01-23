Meetings

  • Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap (Class 3)
  • 1m 13y, Standard / Slow
  • 3 Runners
  • Winner£7,781.002nd£2,330.003rd£1,165.004th£582.005th£291.006th£146.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 44.34sOff time:14:21:17
1
(3)
Merryweather20
39-7OR: 81CD
6/4
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Sprung a surprise on stable debut by winning a 1m novice at Lingfield last month, and proved that was no fluke when laning a C&D handicap recently by a neck from Itwouldberudenotto. Will keep progressing, and much respected.

2
(1)
Mrs Upjohnp12
39-6OR: 80D
5/4
T: Archie WatsonJ: Hollie Doyle

Runner-up on first two starts, and improved to land a 1m novice at Lingfield last time from True Scarlett. Should have more to offer, and just about the pick in this well-matched field.

3
(2)
Breguet Boy13
39-1OR: 75D
7/2
T: K DalgleishJ: Ben Sanderson (3)

Won a turf nursery in September, and showed better form when landing a handicap over Wolverhampton's extended 1m earlier this month. More exposed than his rivals, but may still have more to offer.

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Jahbath39-78/15Full Result
T: W J HaggasJ: P J McDonald

Betting

Forecast

Mrs Upjohn (5/4), Merryweather (6/4), Breguet Boy (7/2)

Verdict

Just a trio of runners, but there isn't much to choose between them. The narrowest of votes in the end goes to MRS UPJOHN after her Lingfield win, but she must keep progressing to see off the twin challenges of Merryweather and Breguet Boy.
  1. Mrs Upjohn
  2. Merryweather
  3. Breguet Boy

Video Replay

