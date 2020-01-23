Meetings
13:45 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020
1
(2)
69-6OR: 75
7/1
2
(5)
49-4OR: 73CD
10/11
3
(1)
Makambep22
59-4OR: 73CD
3/1
4
(3)
Casina Di Notteb246
69-3OR: 72D
16/1
5
(4)
Forsetih10(ex 5)
49-2OR: 66CD
9/2
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|1
|Side Effect
|4
|9-1
|4/1
|Full Result
|T: M ApplebyJ: A Mullen
Betting
Forecast
Little India (10/11), Makambe (3/1), Forseti (9/2), Six Strings (7/1), Casina Di Notte (16/1)
Video Replay
