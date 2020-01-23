Meetings

13:45 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020

  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 13y, Standard / Slow
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Winning time:1m 43.24sOff time:13:45:22
1
(2)
Six Strings22
69-6OR: 75
7/1
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Little India16
49-4OR: 73CD
10/11
T: K R BurkeJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Makambep22
59-4OR: 73CD
3/1
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes
Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Casina Di Notteb246
69-3OR: 72D
16/1
T: M BottiJ: Morgan Cole (7)
Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Forsetih10(ex 5)
49-2OR: 66CD
9/2
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Little India (10/11), Makambe (3/1), Forseti (9/2), Six Strings (7/1), Casina Di Notte (16/1)

Video Replay

