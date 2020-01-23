Meetings

13:15 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020

  • Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 4f 214y, Standard / Slow
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Winning time:1m 0.16sOff time:13:15:39
1
(1)
Auntie June42
49-8OR: 36
100/1
T: R BrothertonJ: Lewis Edmunds

Has run five times, but yet to show she possesses any ability, and easy to leave out of calculations.

2
(3)
Mews House8
38-12OR: 64
11/8
T: D H BrownJ: P Mulrennan

Similar form when runner-up in a handicap (off 63) and a maiden over C&D on last two starts. Fair place claims again, but may need others to underperform if he's to win.

Insights

3
(5)
Barbelo17
38-7OR:
5/2
T: Richard SpencerJ: B A Curtis

Well beaten on Wolverhampton debut, but much improved when 1¾L third of 10 to Will To Win in a 6f novice there last time, clear of rest. Should improve further, and will go well if coping with Fibresand.

4
(4)
Flight Of Thunderv1128
38-7OR: 62
16/1
T: R BrislandJ: Ray Dawson (5)

Has bits of form for Kevin Ryan which would give her a chance in this, but inconsistent, and failed to fire at Redcar when last seen. Making debut for new yard with a visor fitted now.

Insights

5
(6)
Holy Eleanorb15
38-7OR: 67
2/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: Hollie Doyle

Had looked fully exposed, but seemed to find a little improvement in first-time blinkers when 1L third to Malmesbury Abbey in a 6f handicap at Kempton last time. Big chance if repeating that on Fibresand bow.

Non-Runners

6
(2)
Sweet Talked12
38-7OR: -
T: R M H CowellJ: L Morris

Verdict

BARBELO and Holy Eleanor lack experience of this surface, which is always a minor concern around here, but the pair boast the best form, and the former in particular seems open to further progress. He shades the verdict, with Mews House the pick of those with Fibresand form.
  1. Barbelo
  2. Holy Eleanor
  3. Mews House

