13:15 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020
Has run five times, but yet to show she possesses any ability, and easy to leave out of calculations.
Similar form when runner-up in a handicap (off 63) and a maiden over C&D on last two starts. Fair place claims again, but may need others to underperform if he's to win.
Well beaten on Wolverhampton debut, but much improved when 1¾L third of 10 to Will To Win in a 6f novice there last time, clear of rest. Should improve further, and will go well if coping with Fibresand.
Has bits of form for Kevin Ryan which would give her a chance in this, but inconsistent, and failed to fire at Redcar when last seen. Making debut for new yard with a visor fitted now.
Had looked fully exposed, but seemed to find a little improvement in first-time blinkers when 1L third to Malmesbury Abbey in a 6f handicap at Kempton last time. Big chance if repeating that on Fibresand bow.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Point Zero
|4
|9-13
|6/1
|Full Result
|T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson
Betting
Forecast
Mews House (11/8), Holy Eleanor (2/1), Barbelo (5/2), Sweet Talked (12/1), Flight Of Thunder (16/1), Auntie June (100/1)
Verdict
- Barbelo
- Holy Eleanor
- Mews House
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.