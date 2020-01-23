Verdict

Foolaad Fendale Hart Stopper

The highlight of tonight's Newcastle card.progressed quickly after winning this race from an 8lb lower mark in 2019, so it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the lightly raced C&D novice winnercould do likewise for Richard Spencer. However, more obvious contenders include the consistent, the toughand the eased-in-grade. The selection is undeniably well handicapped on turf form from early 2019, and is expected to have a major say with a couple of recent spins on the Fibresand at Southwell under his belt.