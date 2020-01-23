18:00 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020
Dual course winner (6f-7f); didn't enjoy the most productive of seasons on turf last summer after finishing a close second to Copper Knight at York (5f, Cl 2) in May; is well handicapped as a result and could feasibly have a major say.
Hasn't won since her juvenile campaign (valuable 28-runner contest at Newmarket); lacks much in the way of experience on artificial surfaces (this is her first run on Tapeta); absent from action for six-months (180 days); others preferred.
Consistent for an extended period of time (since July 2019); things didn't pan out perfectly at Kempton (6f) a fortnight ago (equally one could argue he was produced to win his race); should be there or thereabouts with a similar effort.
Won three on the spin on the AW in early 2019, including this particular race; 2lb above his last winning mark (Kempton); off the track since fading into the rear-division at Ascot (6f, good to soft) in May 2019; tough task.
Always runs his usual solid race here at Newcastle (21272); sits on the same mark as when beating Bowson Fred by ½L here (5f) 12 months ago; lost little in defeat (40-1) to the progressive Brushwork over C&D seven weeks ago; definite contender.
Thoroughly likeable four-time course winner (6f-7f); appeared to be paying his dues to the handicapper when last in competitive action during the early autumn; the suspicion is that he'll find others better handicapped off a 93-day absence.
Lightly raced Slade Power gelding (£120,000 yearling); made short work of his opponents when easily winning a C&D novice in June 2018; placed from this mark at Haydock (5f, good to soft) in July 2019; interesting to see what the market says.
Group 3-placed as a juvenile (Kempton's Sirenia Stakes); beaten ½L by Fastar at Wolverhampton (7f) on his penultimate start; wasn't too far behind (fourth) the reopposing Hart Stopper at Kempton (6f) latest; each-way claims.
Won twice on turf for Ed Walker in late 2018 (Ffos Las and Yarmouth); hasn't shown a great deal of promise since returning to the track here in early December; the handicapper is gradually cutting him some slack; this looks too competitive.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|8
|Treacherous
|5
|9-2
|7/2
|Full Result
|T: E De GilesJ: Callum Shepherd
Betting
Forecast
Fuente (11/4), Louis Treize (4/1), Hart Stopper (5/1), Fendale (11/2), Foolaad (11/2), Athollblair Boy (8/1), Lorton (20/1), Treacherous (20/1), Glorious Charmer (50/1)
Verdict
- Foolaad
- Fendale
- Hart Stopper
Video Replay
