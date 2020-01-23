Meetings

16:30 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020

  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap (Div 1) (Class 6)
  • 1m 5y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 43.14sOff time:16:32:35
2
(3)
Blazing Dreams6
49-8OR: 61CD
6/4
T: B HaslamJ: A Mullen

Badly hampered when bidding to defy a 5lb penalty over C&D last week; 3lb higher than when beating High Fort by ¾L on his penultimate start; must enter the reckoning on the back of three course wins (7f-1m).

Last RunWatch last race
3
(10)
Al Ozzdi14
59-7OR: 60
5/1
T: Roger FellJ: J P Sullivan

Competitively handicapped as a result of failing to produce the goods in recent times; has ground to make up with Blazing Dreams (3½L or so) from their clash here a fortnight ago, but wouldn't necessarily come as a surprise winner.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Mr Strutter22
69-6OR: 59
4/1
T: Ronald ThompsonJ: D C Costello

Sole AW win (1-25) came over 6f at Southwell in December 2018 (beat First Excel by 3¼L); finished three places in front of Blazing Dreams when runner-up to High Fort over C&D on his penultimate start; competes off the same mark.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Lukoutoldmakezebakp14
79-5OR: 58CD
5/1
T: D ThompsonJ: Harrison Shaw (3)

On a career high mark (58) but is clearly most effective at this track with three wins on his CV (7f-1m); had Strawberryandcream (fourth) and Kodiac Lass (fifth) behind when runner-up to Double Martini a fortnight ago; should hold every chance.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Kodiac Lassh14
49-2OR: 55
18/1
T: Katie ScottJ: Phil Dennis

Left Marco Botti for 6,000gns at the Newmarket Autumn Sale; was having just her second start for the Galashiels handler Katie Scott when fifth of nine to Double Martini (over C&D) a fortnight ago; has something to find with Lukoutoldmakezebak.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(7)
Warrior's Spirit443
69-2OR: 55D
8/1
T: P D NivenJ: J Garritty

Has left the care of Alan Brown since his last appearance at Redcar (1m, soft) in November 2018; a watching and monitoring brief is advised to see how he copes with this Tapeta surface off a 443-day absence; is considered unlikely.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(8)
Jagerbondb,e/s14
48-7OR: 45
14/1
T: A CrookJ: Andrew Breslin (5)

22-race maiden; drops back in trip after competing (poorly) over 1m2f here recently; virtually impossible to identify a positive angle; look elsewhere for the solution.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(5)
Rebeljustforkicksh421
48-7OR: 45
100/1
T: Paul CollinsJ: Cam Hardie

Well beaten at massive odds on all three juvenile starts (6f-7f) in late 2018; sits outside of the handicap proper on return from a 421-day absence; look elsewhere with a high degree of confidence.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(9)
Sixties Coedt18
58-7OR: 45
50/1
T: N TinklerJ: Izzy Clifton (7)

Half-brother to five winners, including the course winner Little Jo (1m); has scarcely beaten a single rival in three starts in novice company (6f-1m) and truthfully looks to be devoid of any ability.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
(11)
Poetic Era180
49-9OR: 62
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan
6
(2)
Strawberryandcream14
59-5OR: 58
T: J D BethellJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Blazing Dreams (6/4), Mr Strutter (4/1), Poetic Era (9/2), Al Ozzdi (5/1), Lukoutoldmakezebak (5/1), Strawberryandcream (7/1), Warrior's Spirit (8/1), Jagerbond (14/1), Kodiac Lass (18/1), Sixties Coed (50/1), Rebeljustforkicks (100/1)

Verdict

Unsurprisingly for such low-grade horses there's a strong back-catalogue of previous history. Blazing Dreams was badly hampered when bidding to defy a 5lb penalty here last week and that run is safely ignored. Ben Haslam's charge is one of a number of horses in with a shout, alongside the frustrating Al Ozzdi and the newly-cheekpieced Strawberryandcream. Of the remainder, the reappearing filly Poetic Era needs a basic market check. However, the reliable LUKOUTOLDMAKEZEBAK enjoys his visits to Gosforth Park (a three-time course winner) and the form of his 7f September course win is particularly solid in this Class 6 grade.
  1. Lukoutoldmakezebak
  2. Al Ozzdi
  3. Blazing Dreams

Video Replay

