Verdict

Lukoutoldmakezebak Al Ozzdi Blazing Dreams

Unsurprisingly for such low-grade horses there's a strong back-catalogue of previous history.was badly hampered when bidding to defy a 5lb penalty here last week and that run is safely ignored. Ben Haslam's charge is one of a number of horses in with a shout, alongside the frustratingand the newly-cheekpieced. Of the remainder, the reappearing fillyneeds a basic market check. However, the reliableenjoys his visits to Gosforth Park (a three-time course winner) and the form of his 7f September course win is particularly solid in this Class 6 grade.