16:30 Newcastle Thu 23 January 2020
Badly hampered when bidding to defy a 5lb penalty over C&D last week; 3lb higher than when beating High Fort by ¾L on his penultimate start; must enter the reckoning on the back of three course wins (7f-1m).
Competitively handicapped as a result of failing to produce the goods in recent times; has ground to make up with Blazing Dreams (3½L or so) from their clash here a fortnight ago, but wouldn't necessarily come as a surprise winner.
Sole AW win (1-25) came over 6f at Southwell in December 2018 (beat First Excel by 3¼L); finished three places in front of Blazing Dreams when runner-up to High Fort over C&D on his penultimate start; competes off the same mark.
On a career high mark (58) but is clearly most effective at this track with three wins on his CV (7f-1m); had Strawberryandcream (fourth) and Kodiac Lass (fifth) behind when runner-up to Double Martini a fortnight ago; should hold every chance.
Left Marco Botti for 6,000gns at the Newmarket Autumn Sale; was having just her second start for the Galashiels handler Katie Scott when fifth of nine to Double Martini (over C&D) a fortnight ago; has something to find with Lukoutoldmakezebak.
Has left the care of Alan Brown since his last appearance at Redcar (1m, soft) in November 2018; a watching and monitoring brief is advised to see how he copes with this Tapeta surface off a 443-day absence; is considered unlikely.
22-race maiden; drops back in trip after competing (poorly) over 1m2f here recently; virtually impossible to identify a positive angle; look elsewhere for the solution.
Well beaten at massive odds on all three juvenile starts (6f-7f) in late 2018; sits outside of the handicap proper on return from a 421-day absence; look elsewhere with a high degree of confidence.
Half-brother to five winners, including the course winner Little Jo (1m); has scarcely beaten a single rival in three starts in novice company (6f-1m) and truthfully looks to be devoid of any ability.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Blazing Dreams (6/4), Mr Strutter (4/1), Poetic Era (9/2), Al Ozzdi (5/1), Lukoutoldmakezebak (5/1), Strawberryandcream (7/1), Warrior's Spirit (8/1), Jagerbond (14/1), Kodiac Lass (18/1), Sixties Coed (50/1), Rebeljustforkicks (100/1)
Verdict
- Lukoutoldmakezebak
- Al Ozzdi
- Blazing Dreams
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.