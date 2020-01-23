Meetings

18:15 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc De L'avesnois - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Gigi Pop
40-0OR:
20/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Mickael Cormy
2
Geribia De Laval8
40-0OR:
20/1
T: J L VerriereJ: L Verriere
3
Grande Lady13
40-0OR:
66/1
T: A TintillierJ: A Tintillier
4
Grace De Rebecq50
40-0OR:
4/1
T: Y A BriandJ: S Stefano
5
Geneva
40-0OR:
12/1
T: J M GauvinJ: B Ruet
6
Ginger De Chanlecy9
40-0OR:
10/1
T: F J PeltierJ: F J Peltier
7
Good Generation
40-0OR:
25/1
T: Martial GauvinJ: D Bekaert
8
Grace De Bruzeau9
40-0OR:
50/1
T: A ChapeyJ: A Chapey
9
Gabriella Djoc191
40-0OR:
8/1
T: G RaffestinJ: G Raffestin
10
Gabrielle Avenue156
40-0OR:
40/1
T: G RaffestinJ: L Fresneau
11
Gaiety Oaks286
40-0OR:
7/1
T: G VidalJ: G Vidal
12
Gezireha D'Orgeres
40-0OR:
28/1
T: G R HuguetJ: G R Huguet
13
Greta Du Corta207
40-0OR:
50/1
T: S JamardJ: S Jamard
14
Gladys Djoc9
40-0OR:
10/1
T: J M GaudinJ: J M Gaudin
15
Gela De Morge168
40-0OR:
40/1
T: E BouyerJ: G Bouyer
16
Gare A Elle
40-0OR:
12/1
T: S DumontJ: J Cuoq
17
Gotham City9
40-0OR:
9/4
T: G R HuguetJ: P Callier
18
Galloue Du Metz9
40-0OR:
25/1
T: G TouronJ: G Touron

Betting

Forecast

Gotham City (9/4), Grace De Rebecq (4/1), Gaiety Oaks (7/1), Gabriella Djoc (8/1), Ginger De Chanlecy (10/1), Gladys Djoc (10/1), Gare A Elle (12/1), Geneva (12/1), Geribia De Laval (20/1), Gigi Pop (20/1), Good Generation (25/1), Galloue Du Metz (25/1), Gezireha D'Orgeres (28/1), Gela De Morge (40/1), Gabrielle Avenue (40/1), Grace De Bruzeau (50/1), Greta Du Corta (50/1), Grande Lady (66/1)

