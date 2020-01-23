Meetings

17:45 Lyon La Soie Thu 23 January 2020

  • Prix Parc De La Montagne De Reims - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Good
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:17:51:32
1
Gogo Boy Du Puy
40-0OR:
25/1
T: O MerleJ: O Merle
2
Grey De Vandel8
40-0OR:
40/1
T: J UrozJ: J Uroz
3
Genie Phil8
40-0OR:
50/1
T: M MessagerJ: M Messager
4
Gatsby Cerise9
40-0OR:
9/1
T: B RuetJ: B Ruet
5
Galant Saint Clair9
40-0OR:
20/1
T: F J PeltierJ: F J Peltier
6
Galant Du Ruet8
40-0OR:
6/1
T: M BussetJ: D Bekaert
7
Gamin De Prince16
40-0OR:
50/1
T: O MerleJ: J Cuoq
8
Gamin Du Sablier
40-0OR:
3/1
T: B ThomasJ: B Thomas
9
Gringo De Soyora115
40-0OR:
33/1
T: G RaffestinJ: G Raffestin
10
Gavroche De Bianca341
40-0OR:
50/1
T: B ChourreJ: B Chourre
11
Genie Lulu124
40-0OR:
17/2
T: A TintillierJ: F Jamard
12
Gin Kas175
40-0OR:
5/1
T: R NiqueJ: P Callier
13
Go Or Not115
40-0OR:
18/1
T: A BonnefoyJ: A Bonnefoy
14
Grand Major224
40-0OR:
28/1
T: A TintillierJ: A Tintillier
15
Ghost Des Charrons89
40-0OR:
50/1
T: Joris FilograssoJ: J Filograsso
16
Gaudi Tit99
40-0OR:
11/1
T: R MourlonJ: M Daougabel
17
Gravner9
40-0OR:
7/2
T: M BussetJ: L Verriere

Forecast

Gamin Du Sablier (3/1), Gravner (7/2), Gin Kas (5/1), Galant Du Ruet (6/1), Genie Lulu (17/2), Gatsby Cerise (9/1), Gaudi Tit (11/1), Go Or Not (18/1), Galant Saint Clair (20/1), Gogo Boy Du Puy (25/1), Grand Major (28/1), Gringo De Soyora (33/1), Grey De Vandel (40/1), Gavroche De Bianca (50/1), Ghost Des Charrons (50/1), Gamin De Prince (50/1), Genie Phil (50/1)

