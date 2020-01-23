Meetings
20:00 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
Samis Car187
48-9OR: 80
8/1
2
(2)
58-9OR: 90D
10/1
5
(5)
48-9OR: 83
2/1
8
(8)
Stronger Kat309
48-9OR: 74
4/1
10
(10)
48-8OR: 80BF
11/8
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Anjali21
48-8OR: 84
T: Antonio SanoJ: Gaddiel Martinez
4
(4)
Nilestar15
48-11OR: 76
T: Amador SanchezJ: Hector Berrios
6
(6)
Adamant21
48-9OR: 80
T: Emmet JolleyJ: Luca Panici
7
(7)
Hire The Lady21
48-9OR: 87
T: Jose D AngeloJ: Jose Ortiz
9
(9)
Charlieanna43
48-9OR: 73
T: Edwin BroomeJ: Rajiv Maragh
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Note To Selfie (11/8), Hire The Lady (9/5), Paula Andrea (2/1), Stronger Kat (4/1), Nilestar (5/1), Samis Car (8/1), Charlieanna (8/1), Prospective Diva (10/1), Adamant (10/1), Anjali (12/1)
