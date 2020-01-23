Meetings

20:00 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$15,710.002nd$4,988.003rd$2,494.004th$1,745.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:20:06:13
1
(1)
Samis Car187
48-9OR: 80
8/1
T: Cheryl WinebaughJ: Cristian Torres (5)
2
(2)
Prospective Diva85
58-9OR: 90D
10/1
T: III Joseph Catanese,J: Miguel Vasquez
5
(5)
Paula Andrea35
48-9OR: 83
2/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Santiago Gonzalez
8
(8)
Stronger Kat309
48-9OR: 74
4/1
T: Jose GallegosJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
10
(10)
Note To Selfie32
48-8OR: 80BF
11/8
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Luis Saez

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Anjali21
48-8OR: 84
T: Antonio SanoJ: Gaddiel Martinez
4
(4)
Nilestar15
48-11OR: 76
T: Amador SanchezJ: Hector Berrios
6
(6)
Adamant21
48-9OR: 80
T: Emmet JolleyJ: Luca Panici
7
(7)
Hire The Lady21
48-9OR: 87
T: Jose D AngeloJ: Jose Ortiz
9
(9)
Charlieanna43
48-9OR: 73
T: Edwin BroomeJ: Rajiv Maragh

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Note To Selfie (11/8), Hire The Lady (9/5), Paula Andrea (2/1), Stronger Kat (4/1), Nilestar (5/1), Samis Car (8/1), Charlieanna (8/1), Prospective Diva (10/1), Adamant (10/1), Anjali (12/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

