Meetings
19:00 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 81
7/1
2
(2)
38-8OR: 92
10/11
4
(4)
Josefab143
38-8OR: 69
20/1
5
(5)
Kisses For Tizzyb120
38-8OR: 72
12/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 86
5/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 73
10/3
9
(9)
38-7OR: 76
18/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Kayseri57
38-8OR: 85
T: Mark CasseJ: Cristian Torres
8
(8)
Tweet Away Robin39
38-8OR: 65
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Jairo Rendon
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Elusive Molly (10/11), Big Boss Lady (10/3), Midnight Bella (5/1), Kayseri (6/1), Unicorn Sally (7/1), Kisses For Tizzy (12/1), Tweet Away Robin (15/1), Positive Power (18/1), Josefa (20/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
