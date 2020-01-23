Meetings
18:31 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
Wajeeha32
48-11OR: 90BF
5/6
2
(2)
Navasha75
48-11OR: 80
6/1
3
(3)
58-11OR:
14/1
4
(4)
Haafilah63
48-11OR: 78
12/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 74
25/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 79BF
9/4
7
(7)
48-11OR: 70
18/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Wajeeha (5/6), First In Command (9/4), Navasha (6/1), Haafilah (12/1), Jeana's Gem (14/1), Singsong Bird (18/1), Canadian Sunset (25/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
