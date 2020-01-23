Meetings
18:03 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 70D
15/2
2
(2)
Joplinb140
38-8OR: 67D
25/1
3
(3)
Afandi39
38-8OR: 78
12/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 85D
3/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 64D
14/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 82BFD
6/4
9
(9)
38-8OR: 72BF
14/1
10
(10)
38-8OR: 80BFD
7/2
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Donder 'n Blitzen20
38-8OR: 70
T: Mark MolinaJ: Hugo Sanchez
8
(8)
Fiamma Mamma22
38-7OR: 62
T: Gustavo DelgadoJ: Jonathan Gonzales
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Probably Grace (6/4), Lady Archa (3/1), Magicgirl (7/2), Golden Nole (15/2), Afandi (12/1), Donder 'n Blitzen (12/1), Don't Get Khozy (14/1), Marching In (14/1), Fiamma Mamma (20/1), Joplin (25/1)
