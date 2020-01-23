Meetings

18:03 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$18,329.002nd$5,819.003rd$2,910.004th$2,036.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:09:13
1
(1)
Golden Nole22
38-8OR: 70D
15/2
T: Antonio SanoJ: Paco Lopez
2
(2)
Joplinb140
38-8OR: 67D
25/1
T: Kathy MongeonJ: Miguel Vasquez
3
(3)
Afandi39
38-8OR: 78
12/1
T: Gilberto ZerpaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
4
(4)
Lady Archa53
38-8OR: 85D
3/1
T: Joseph OrsenoJ: Cristian Torres (5)
5
(5)
Marching In54
38-8OR: 64D
14/1
T: Juan RodriguezJ: Santiago Gonzalez
7
(7)
Probably Grace22
38-8OR: 82BFD
6/4
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
9
(9)
Don't Get Khozy14
38-8OR: 72BF
14/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Tyler Gaffalione
10
(10)
Magicgirl53
38-8OR: 80BFD
7/2
T: Robert FalconeJ: Luis Saez

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Donder 'n Blitzen20
38-8OR: 70
T: Mark MolinaJ: Hugo Sanchez
8
(8)
Fiamma Mamma22
38-7OR: 62
T: Gustavo DelgadoJ: Jonathan Gonzales

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Probably Grace (6/4), Lady Archa (3/1), Magicgirl (7/2), Golden Nole (15/2), Afandi (12/1), Donder 'n Blitzen (12/1), Don't Get Khozy (14/1), Marching In (14/1), Fiamma Mamma (20/1), Joplin (25/1)

