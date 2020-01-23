16:10 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020
First foal related some to fair National Hunt bred winners over hurdles and fences; clues from the betting ring will shed some light on stable confidence.
First foal; Flat bred related to multiple winners over middle distances; stable won this contest two years ago and looks one of the more likely winners.
Cost 10,000 euros as a two-year-old; from a family of decent Flat performers and looks an interesting recruit to bumpers; market may provide more information on his chances.
Cost 27,000 euros as a foal; half-brother to winners Spider Web and Colreevy; looks the pick of the unraced contestants on breeding: fair chance.
Cost 5,000 euros as a yearling; out of a bumper placed mare and related to some fair Flat performers; difficult to assess on debut.
Fetched 15,000 euros as a three-year-old; stoutly-bred type related to plenty of National Hunt winners; looks an interesting candidate on his debut for leading stable.
Vinnie Roe filly out of dam who won a point and a 2m6f hurdle; some late headway after sluggish start on debut at Thurles earlier this month; entitled to improve and could be there or thereabouts.
Third foal related to some competent AW performers up to around a mile; hard to make a case for on breeding alone and best guide will be in the betting ring.
Yorgunnabelucky filly is a half-sister to three winners, including fairly useful hurdler Turtle Watch; led for a long way before weakening in the closing stages on debut at Naas earlier this month; should be stronger here and one to consider.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Blue Sari
|4
|11-7
|15/8
|T: W P MullinsJ: Mr P W Mullins
Betting
Forecast
Homme D'un Soir (5/4), Quite Incredible (7/2), Light Brigade (4/1), Miss Seery (9/2), Nancy Miles (20/1), Leading Line (25/1), Pass It On (33/1), Aodhan May (33/1), Grimm Star (50/1)
Verdict
- Homme D'un Soir
- Pass It On
- Quite Incredible
