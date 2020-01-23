Meetings

16:10 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • P.J. Foley Memorial Flat Race
  • 2m, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€6,300.002nd€2,100.003rd€1,050.004th€525.005th€315.006th€210.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 25.0sOff time:16:11:28
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Grimm Star
411-7OR:
50/1
T: J M BurkeJ: Mr J M Burke (7)

First foal related some to fair National Hunt bred winners over hurdles and fences; clues from the betting ring will shed some light on stable confidence.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Homme D'un Soir
411-7OR:
5/4
T: G ElliottJ: Mr J J Codd

First foal; Flat bred related to multiple winners over middle distances; stable won this contest two years ago and looks one of the more likely winners.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Leading Line
411-7OR:
25/1
T: P J RothwellJ: Mr T Power Roche (7)

Cost 10,000 euros as a two-year-old; from a family of decent Flat performers and looks an interesting recruit to bumpers; market may provide more information on his chances.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Light Brigade
411-7OR:
4/1
T: C ByrnesJ: Mr P Byrnes (7)

Cost 27,000 euros as a foal; half-brother to winners Spider Web and Colreevy; looks the pick of the unraced contestants on breeding: fair chance.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Nancy Miles
411-7OR:
20/1
T: T DonohueJ: Mr R Deegan (5)

Cost 5,000 euros as a yearling; out of a bumper placed mare and related to some fair Flat performers; difficult to assess on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Quite Incredible
411-7OR:
7/2
T: N MeadeJ: Mr M J O'Hare

Fetched 15,000 euros as a three-year-old; stoutly-bred type related to plenty of National Hunt winners; looks an interesting candidate on his debut for leading stable.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Aodhan May13
411-0OR:
33/1
T: C ByrnesJ: Mr T B Lyons (7)

Vinnie Roe filly out of dam who won a point and a 2m6f hurdle; some late headway after sluggish start on debut at Thurles earlier this month; entitled to improve and could be there or thereabouts.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Miss Seeryt1
411-0OR:
9/2
T: P TwomeyJ: Mr B O'Neill

Third foal related to some competent AW performers up to around a mile; hard to make a case for on breeding alone and best guide will be in the betting ring.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Pass It Ont18
411-0OR:
33/1
T: Michael MulvanyJ: Ms L O'Neill

Yorgunnabelucky filly is a half-sister to three winners, including fairly useful hurdler Turtle Watch; led for a long way before weakening in the closing stages on debut at Naas earlier this month; should be stronger here and one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Blue Sari411-715/8
T: W P MullinsJ: Mr P W Mullins

Betting

Forecast

Homme D'un Soir (5/4), Quite Incredible (7/2), Light Brigade (4/1), Miss Seery (9/2), Nancy Miles (20/1), Leading Line (25/1), Pass It On (33/1), Aodhan May (33/1), Grimm Star (50/1)

Verdict

HOMME D'UN SOIR comes from the stable who landed this event two years ago and if market vibes are positive then it could go the way of a Gordon Elliott runner once again. The gelding is a fairly bred Frence type who will likely know here job and given the paucity of quality in opposition he could make a winning debut. Pass It On, one of the few with racecourse form, led for a long way on her debut at Naas in early January and there is no reason why she would not be open for improvement. Quite Incredible is bred to do well in this type of contest and hails from a stable who send out their fair share of bumper winners.
  1. Homme D'un Soir
  2. Pass It On
  3. Quite Incredible

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby