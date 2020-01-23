Meetings

15:35 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020

  • Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginners Chase
  • 2m, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€8,700.002nd€2,900.003rd€1,450.004th€725.005th€435.006th€290.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 20.2sOff time:15:36:42
1
Antey27
711-12OR: D
11/4
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Took longer than most to win for this stable, but scored twice in 2018 over hurdles; has been given a gentle introduction to fences in two outings to date at Punchestown and Leopardstown; slowly getting the hang of things and one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Capuccimix27
711-12OR:
5/4
T: H De BromheadJ: R M Power

Maiden hurdle winner at Clonmel last January and made a pleasing chase debut at Navan in November; mistake and unseated rider at first fence last time out at Leopardstown; chance if bouncing back from that upset.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Chosen Matet12
711-12OR: BFD
6/1
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Won maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse and Grade 2 novice at Naas last season; two fair efforts over fences to date but really needs to brush up on his jumping to be given a solid chance here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Coquin Mans22
811-12OR: D
6/1
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

The pick of these over hurdles, for all he failed to fire at all last season; a latecomer to fences and mistakes cost him on debut at Fairyhouse in early January; warrants respect but may have to wait a while for first chase success.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Grey Atlantic Way19
711-12OR:
100/1
T: E LinehanJ: B J Foley (5)

Very modest hurdler who showed up well until halfway on chase debut at Cork earlier this month; difficult to see him being good enough based on that effort.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Rhinestonet26
711-12OR: D
8/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh

Last seen over hurdles in the Albert Bartlet Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival; made his chase debut at Leopardstwon in December where he suffered from a combination of poor jumping and some interference; betting market could be informative.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Spades Are Trumps47
711-12OR: D
33/1
T: G P CromwellJ: N P Madden

2m maiden hurdle win here in 2017 remains his lone success although he has been relatively lightly raced since. Will need to improve on two hesitant chasing performances to date at Punchestwon and Navan to be in the firing line.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Triplicatet60
711-12OR: D
20/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Fair form over hurdles last season; too many mistakes on his chasing bow at Navan in November but will have no doubt been well schooled since and worth a check in the market.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Presenting Hunzyp56
711-5OR:
100/1
T: J J WalshJ: A McCurtin (5)

Presenting mare, beaten wide margins all starts so far under rules and trend should continue on third start over fences.

Last RunWatch last race

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Cilaos Emery711-1211/8
T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh

Forecast

Capuccimix (5/4), Antey (11/4), Chosen Mate (6/1), Coquin Mans (6/1), Rhinestone (8/1), Triplicate (20/1), Spades Are Trumps (33/1), Grey Atlantic Way (100/1), Presenting Hunzy (100/1)

Verdict

With no contestant with outstanding claims it may pay to side with CAPUCCIMIX who made a pleasing chase debut at Navan in November before unseating his rider at the first flight last time out. If he can put that behind him then he should run a fair race. Antey has not been pulling up any flags over fences so far but he has completed both starts and not been given hard races. He will improve and has a decent shout in this contest. Chosen Mate needs to improve his jumping to get competitive and if able to do so then he has plenty of ability over hurdles and could go close.
  1. Capuccimix
  2. Antey
  3. Chosen Mate

