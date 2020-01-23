15:35 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020
Took longer than most to win for this stable, but scored twice in 2018 over hurdles; has been given a gentle introduction to fences in two outings to date at Punchestown and Leopardstown; slowly getting the hang of things and one to consider.
Maiden hurdle winner at Clonmel last January and made a pleasing chase debut at Navan in November; mistake and unseated rider at first fence last time out at Leopardstown; chance if bouncing back from that upset.
Won maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse and Grade 2 novice at Naas last season; two fair efforts over fences to date but really needs to brush up on his jumping to be given a solid chance here.
The pick of these over hurdles, for all he failed to fire at all last season; a latecomer to fences and mistakes cost him on debut at Fairyhouse in early January; warrants respect but may have to wait a while for first chase success.
Very modest hurdler who showed up well until halfway on chase debut at Cork earlier this month; difficult to see him being good enough based on that effort.
Last seen over hurdles in the Albert Bartlet Novice Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival; made his chase debut at Leopardstwon in December where he suffered from a combination of poor jumping and some interference; betting market could be informative.
2m maiden hurdle win here in 2017 remains his lone success although he has been relatively lightly raced since. Will need to improve on two hesitant chasing performances to date at Punchestwon and Navan to be in the firing line.
Fair form over hurdles last season; too many mistakes on his chasing bow at Navan in November but will have no doubt been well schooled since and worth a check in the market.
Presenting mare, beaten wide margins all starts so far under rules and trend should continue on third start over fences.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Cilaos Emery
|7
|11-12
|11/8
|T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh
Betting
Forecast
Capuccimix (5/4), Antey (11/4), Chosen Mate (6/1), Coquin Mans (6/1), Rhinestone (8/1), Triplicate (20/1), Spades Are Trumps (33/1), Grey Atlantic Way (100/1), Presenting Hunzy (100/1)
Verdict
- Capuccimix
- Antey
- Chosen Mate
