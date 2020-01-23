Verdict

Smoking Gun Acapella Bourgeois Livelovelaugh

is taken to improve once again and land this tricky contest on only his fourth chase start, With conditions set to be soft (heavy in places) he may benefit from only have a light weight to carry around this tough course. He will need to iron out some jumping errors but if doing so he holds every chance. Converselyhas plenty of weight to carry but Willie Mullins' runner is the class act of the race exemplified when finishing behind Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Al Boum Photo at Tramore in January. A repeat of that run should see him go close. Honourable mentions go toandin what looks a fascinating race.