Meetings

15:00 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase (Grade A)
  • 3m 1f, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€59,999.002nd€20,000.003rd€10,000.004th€5,000.005th€3,000.006th€2,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 42.7sOff time:15:00:29
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Acapella Bourgeoish22
1011-7OR: 152
6/1
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Progression will have disappointed connections since winning the Grade 2 Ten Up Novice chase at Navan over two years ago. Well held on seasonal debut but much improved last at Tramore behind Al Boum Photo; very much respected.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Chef Des Obeaux27
811-5OR: 150D
6/1
T: W P MullinsJ: R M Power

Winning chaser for Niicky Henderson and showed his current well being when finishing 5th of 27 at Fairyhouse in December; he would have been closer with better jumping, fair chance.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Total Recall49
1111-4OR: 149
16/1
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Well regarded chaser who was a little below par in valuable chases in France in the spring and not fluent when last seen out in hurdles event at Clonmel in December; has talent but hard to assess at present.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Boricet54
911-1OR: 146
16/1
T: G ElliottJ: D A Jacob

Stayed on well to win Galway Plate (2m6½f, good) in July; below par when last seen at the end of November at Newbury; has plenty of talent and trainer does well in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Ex Patriot22
711-1OR: 146C
8/1
T: Miss Ellmarie HoldenJ: Mr D O'Connor

Useful handicapper, held every chance when fourth in the Caspain Caviar but run flattened out late; conditions fine once more and no reason not to run his race, and a solid pace up front would help his chance.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Class Contit27
811-0OR: 145
33/1
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Fogarty

Has a poor completion record, but not with this yard long, and did win at Tramore in April. Needed the run over hurdles on his return but fell last time out at Leopardstown; not one to take too short a price with.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Livelovelaugh27
1010-12OR: 143
14/1
T: W P MullinsJ: Rachael Blackmore

On a fair old losing streak now but can put in some useful performance on his day notably on his penultimate start at Punchestown in May; warmed up for this with middling effort at Leopardstown in December; one to note.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Moyhenna26
810-11OR: 142
10/1
T: Denis HoganJ: D G Hogan

Clear-cut winner of a Grade 2 novice chase at Limerick in March before winning again when landing a Punchestown 2m5f chase in May; need to put a fall last time out Limerick behind him but every chance if doing so,

Last RunWatch last race
11
Roaring Bullb27
710-11OR: 142
10/1
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Had been struggling since being placed in a Grade 3 event at Limerick in March but bounced back to form last time out at Leopardstown; more needed here at the weights but comes here in good heart and should go well.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
Choungayat26
710-7OR: 138
12/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: O R Brown (7)

Only raced the three times over fences so should be open to improvement but will need to improve plenty on his latest effort at Leopardstown when finishing 4th of 10 beaten nearly 30 lengths.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Minella Fairt27
910-7OR: 138
14/1
T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan

Was successful on his second appearance over fences at Limerick (2m6f) in October; featured at Leopardstown (3m) in December where he was pulled up in the Paddy Power Chase; difficult to assess at present but likely to be popular in the betting ring

Last RunWatch last race
14
Noble Endeavorp26
1110-7OR: 138
50/1
T: G ElliottJ: K J Brouder (3)

Lightly raced over the last couple of years and recent completion rate is poor; no real encouragement on latest appearance at Leopardstown and other easily preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
15
General Principleb,t27
1110-5OR: 136C
33/1
T: G ElliottJ: C P McNamara (5)

Former Irish National hero, but while he ran well once or twice last term, he's looked a shadow of his former self on his last few starts, and makes scant appeal here.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Smoking Gunt23
710-5OR: 136CD
9/2
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Had a great strike rate over hurdles with four wins from seven starts and won on his third attempt over fences last time out at Punchestown; more on his plate on handicap debut but very consistent and could run a big race.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Lord Schnitzelt11
710-4OR: 135
14/1
T: Matthew J SmithJ: A W Short (3)

Remains a maiden after seight starts. Has hit the frame on two of his outings this season, including at Fairyhouse (2m5f) in November when he was second of 18. Needs to improve to record his first success.

Last RunWatch last race
18
Pont Aven27
710-3OR: 134D
25/1
T: W P MullinsJ: B Hayes

Won on chase debut at Wexford over 3m1f in May, and in frame twice since. Made favourite for Cork National on penultimate start, but let down by jumping and that would be a concern in this big field.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
19
Mick The Jiver39
1010-3OR: 134
20/1
T: E O'GradyJ: Reserve 1

Reserve 1 Returned to form last time out at Navan to win comfortably; more to do here but could go well now confidence is back.

Last RunWatch last race
20
Out Samt,v41
1110-3OR: 134
16/1
T: G ElliottJ: Reserve 2

Reserve 2 Has some good past form in staying handicap chases although he's a hard sort to trust these days; finished 4th in this contest last year.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
Dounikos101
911-4OR: 149
T: G ElliottJ: B Browne
9
Monbeg Notorious27
910-11OR: 142
T: G ElliottJ: S F O'Keeffe
21
Solomn Grundy27
1010-2OR: 133
T: H De BromheadJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Invitation Only811-64/1
T: W P MullinsJ: Ruby Walsh

Betting

Forecast

Smoking Gun (9/2), Acapella Bourgeois (6/1), Chef Des Obeaux (6/1), Ex Patriot (8/1), Roaring Bull (10/1), Moyhenna (10/1), Choungaya (12/1), Minella Fair (14/1), Lord Schnitzel (14/1), Livelovelaugh (14/1), Total Recall (16/1), Out Sam (16/1), Borice (16/1), Mick The Jiver (20/1), Solomn Grundy (20/1), Dounikos (25/1), Pont Aven (25/1), Class Conti (33/1), General Principle (33/1), Noble Endeavor (50/1), Monbeg Notorious (50/1)

Verdict

SMOKING GUN is taken to improve once again and land this tricky contest on only his fourth chase start, With conditions set to be soft (heavy in places) he may benefit from only have a light weight to carry around this tough course. He will need to iron out some jumping errors but if doing so he holds every chance. Conversely Acapella Bourgeois has plenty of weight to carry but Willie Mullins' runner is the class act of the race exemplified when finishing behind Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Al Boum Photo at Tramore in January. A repeat of that run should see him go close. Honourable mentions go to Roaring Bull, Livelovelaugh and Chef Des Obeaux in what looks a fascinating race.
  1. Smoking Gun
  2. Acapella Bourgeois
  3. Livelovelaugh

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby