15:00 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020
Progression will have disappointed connections since winning the Grade 2 Ten Up Novice chase at Navan over two years ago. Well held on seasonal debut but much improved last at Tramore behind Al Boum Photo; very much respected.
Winning chaser for Niicky Henderson and showed his current well being when finishing 5th of 27 at Fairyhouse in December; he would have been closer with better jumping, fair chance.
Well regarded chaser who was a little below par in valuable chases in France in the spring and not fluent when last seen out in hurdles event at Clonmel in December; has talent but hard to assess at present.
Stayed on well to win Galway Plate (2m6½f, good) in July; below par when last seen at the end of November at Newbury; has plenty of talent and trainer does well in this contest.
Useful handicapper, held every chance when fourth in the Caspain Caviar but run flattened out late; conditions fine once more and no reason not to run his race, and a solid pace up front would help his chance.
Has a poor completion record, but not with this yard long, and did win at Tramore in April. Needed the run over hurdles on his return but fell last time out at Leopardstown; not one to take too short a price with.
On a fair old losing streak now but can put in some useful performance on his day notably on his penultimate start at Punchestown in May; warmed up for this with middling effort at Leopardstown in December; one to note.
Clear-cut winner of a Grade 2 novice chase at Limerick in March before winning again when landing a Punchestown 2m5f chase in May; need to put a fall last time out Limerick behind him but every chance if doing so,
Had been struggling since being placed in a Grade 3 event at Limerick in March but bounced back to form last time out at Leopardstown; more needed here at the weights but comes here in good heart and should go well.
Only raced the three times over fences so should be open to improvement but will need to improve plenty on his latest effort at Leopardstown when finishing 4th of 10 beaten nearly 30 lengths.
Was successful on his second appearance over fences at Limerick (2m6f) in October; featured at Leopardstown (3m) in December where he was pulled up in the Paddy Power Chase; difficult to assess at present but likely to be popular in the betting ring
Lightly raced over the last couple of years and recent completion rate is poor; no real encouragement on latest appearance at Leopardstown and other easily preferred.
Former Irish National hero, but while he ran well once or twice last term, he's looked a shadow of his former self on his last few starts, and makes scant appeal here.
Had a great strike rate over hurdles with four wins from seven starts and won on his third attempt over fences last time out at Punchestown; more on his plate on handicap debut but very consistent and could run a big race.
Remains a maiden after seight starts. Has hit the frame on two of his outings this season, including at Fairyhouse (2m5f) in November when he was second of 18. Needs to improve to record his first success.
Won on chase debut at Wexford over 3m1f in May, and in frame twice since. Made favourite for Cork National on penultimate start, but let down by jumping and that would be a concern in this big field.
Reserve 1 Returned to form last time out at Navan to win comfortably; more to do here but could go well now confidence is back.
Reserve 2 Has some good past form in staying handicap chases although he's a hard sort to trust these days; finished 4th in this contest last year.
Betting
Forecast
Smoking Gun (9/2), Acapella Bourgeois (6/1), Chef Des Obeaux (6/1), Ex Patriot (8/1), Roaring Bull (10/1), Moyhenna (10/1), Choungaya (12/1), Minella Fair (14/1), Lord Schnitzel (14/1), Livelovelaugh (14/1), Total Recall (16/1), Out Sam (16/1), Borice (16/1), Mick The Jiver (20/1), Solomn Grundy (20/1), Dounikos (25/1), Pont Aven (25/1), Class Conti (33/1), General Principle (33/1), Noble Endeavor (50/1), Monbeg Notorious (50/1)
Verdict
- Smoking Gun
- Acapella Bourgeois
- Livelovelaugh
