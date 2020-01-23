12:45 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020
Seems to save her best efforts for Limerick but has been in fine heart on her last three appearances including when winning comfortably at her favourite track last time out; more needed at the weights but in good spirits and should run well.
One of connections' lesser lights having been well beaten in bumpers and novice hurdles and has yet to suggest she is capable of winning to date; slightly improved performance last time out at Fairyhouse gives him an outsider's chance.
Ten-race maiden over hurdles but the mare has been running with plenty of promise in a few recent spins at Clonmel, Naas and Tramore; deserves a change in fortune.
Mixed messages in a number of starts over hurdles since July; more consistency required but latest effort was decent and hard to rule out completely.
Killarney bumper winner before joining this crack yard so disappointing that she has run so moderately in three maidens; jumping the biggest issue at this stage.
Was rewarded for some consistent performances when breaking his maiden tag at the 21st time of asking over hurdles at Tramore earlier this month; if able to build on that then there may be more to come from this eleven-year-old veteran.
Showed some signs of promise at Roscommon in September but her efforts have been difficult to like since including over course and distance last time out; unlikely winner on known form.
Well beaten on all his hurdle starts and nver started shorter than 50/1; really difficult to see him making waves on his handicap debut.
Difficult to know which horse will turn up; a repeat of good efforts at Cork and Limerick would see him go close; a repeat of a recent run at Naas and a November run at Cork would see him really struggle.
Nine.race maiden who is another let down by his inconsistency; has some ability on a going day but difficult to pinpoint when that will be.
Has been showing a consistency of late and was travelling well when falling on his penultimate start at Clonmel in December; a clear round last time out saw him take third place at Limerick at Christmas and every chance here in current mood.
Is yet to score in six attempts under Rules. Form has not really improved since joining handicap company though his recent 5th of 20 at Punchestown late last year suggests he may be getting up to speed with hurdling.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Spare Brakes
|9
|11-5
|8/1
|T: R TynerJ: P T Enright
Betting
Forecast
Our Roxane (11/4), Capture The Action (9/2), An Marcach (13/2), Shantou Sisu (7/1), Blanketontheground (9/1), Birdie Blitz (10/1), Western Rambler (14/1), Dubheen (16/1), Knockraha Boss (16/1), Glint In Her Eye (16/1), Hell On Earth (20/1), Alianome (33/1), Dreamy Leamy (40/1)
Verdict
- Knockraha Boss
- Our Roxane
- Capture The Action
