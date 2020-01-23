Meetings

12:45 Gowran Park Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Langton House Hotel Handicap Hurdle (80-102)
  • 2m, Soft (Heavy in places)
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€6,899.002nd€2,300.003rd€1,150.004th€575.005th€345.006th€230.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 12.8sOff time:12:46:52
1
Our Roxane27
911-12OR: 100D
11/4
T: T O'BrienJ: K J Brouder (3)

Seems to save her best efforts for Limerick but has been in fine heart on her last three appearances including when winning comfortably at her favourite track last time out; more needed at the weights but in good spirits and should run well.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Hell On Earth22
611-10OR: 98
20/1
T: G ElliottJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

One of connections' lesser lights having been well beaten in bumpers and novice hurdles and has yet to suggest she is capable of winning to date; slightly improved performance last time out at Fairyhouse gives him an outsider's chance.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Capture The Actionb22
711-8OR: 96
9/2
T: J J ManganJ: O R Brown (7)

Ten-race maiden over hurdles but the mare has been running with plenty of promise in a few recent spins at Clonmel, Naas and Tramore; deserves a change in fortune.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Blanketontheground26
711-7OR: 95
9/1
T: J J WalshJ: A McCurtin (5)

Mixed messages in a number of starts over hurdles since July; more consistency required but latest effort was decent and hard to rule out completely.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Glint In Her Eye38
611-7OR: 95
16/1
T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan

Killarney bumper winner before joining this crack yard so disappointing that she has run so moderately in three maidens; jumping the biggest issue at this stage.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Knockraha Boss22
1111-7OR: 95D
16/1
T: Richard Anthony FoleyJ: B Hayes

Was rewarded for some consistent performances when breaking his maiden tag at the 21st time of asking over hurdles at Tramore earlier this month; if able to build on that then there may be more to come from this eleven-year-old veteran.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Birdie Blitz61
511-4OR: 94
10/1
T: A A HowardJ: S D Torrens (7)

Showed some signs of promise at Roscommon in September but her efforts have been difficult to like since including over course and distance last time out; unlikely winner on known form.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Dreamy Leamyt39
511-3OR: 93
40/1
T: M M McNiffJ: I J McCarthy

Well beaten on all his hurdle starts and nver started shorter than 50/1; really difficult to see him making waves on his handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
9
An Marcach26
611-1OR: 89
13/2
T: D DonovanJ: B Browne (5)

Difficult to know which horse will turn up; a repeat of good efforts at Cork and Limerick would see him go close; a repeat of a recent run at Naas and a November run at Cork would see him really struggle.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Western Rambler14
510-13OR: 89
14/1
T: E DoyleJ: R J Condon (7)

Nine.race maiden who is another let down by his inconsistency; has some ability on a going day but difficult to pinpoint when that will be.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Shantou Sisu27
810-12OR: 86BF
7/1
T: W J LaniganJ: R A Doyle (3)

Has been showing a consistency of late and was travelling well when falling on his penultimate start at Clonmel in December; a clear round last time out saw him take third place at Limerick at Christmas and every chance here in current mood.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Dubheenp23
610-11OR: 85
16/1
T: G J PowerJ: B J Foley (5)

Is yet to score in six attempts under Rules. Form has not really improved since joining handicap company though his recent 5th of 20 at Punchestown late last year suggests he may be getting up to speed with hurdling.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

13
Alianome22
610-6OR: 80
T: R P RathJ: D Robinson

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Spare Brakes911-58/1
T: R TynerJ: P T Enright

Betting

Forecast

Our Roxane (11/4), Capture The Action (9/2), An Marcach (13/2), Shantou Sisu (7/1), Blanketontheground (9/1), Birdie Blitz (10/1), Western Rambler (14/1), Dubheen (16/1), Knockraha Boss (16/1), Glint In Her Eye (16/1), Hell On Earth (20/1), Alianome (33/1), Dreamy Leamy (40/1)

Verdict

KNOCKRAHA BOSS took a long time to break her maiden tag but he did so deservedly following some consistent races before that success. With his confidence up, there is no reason why he can't follow up especially given the general poor recent form of most of his opponents. Capture The Action is a likeable mare and she has been showing a reasonable level of consistency that is often rewarded at this level. Our Roxane won well last time out at Limerick and if able to reproduce that effort here then she should give a good account of herself.
  1. Knockraha Boss
  2. Our Roxane
  3. Capture The Action

Video Replay

