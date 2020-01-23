Meetings

15:45 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Fakenham Racecourse Annual Members' Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 7f 95y, Good to Soft (Soft in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£6,498.002nd£1,908.003rd£954.004th£477.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 13.0sOff time:15:45:21
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Oscar Academy26
711-4OR:
5/4
T: Olly MurphyJ: Lewis Stones (7)

Was successful on his debut over hurdles at Leicester (2m4½f) last month where the margin of victory was 13L. Well held on his two runs in bumpers prior to that maiden win under Rules. One to consider.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Young Offender37
511-4OR: C
10/11
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: C Gethings

Made a big improvement on his debut over Rules to prevail at this course over 2m4f on his latest appearance. He made all in that contest, staying on gamely at the finish to record a ½L success. Stepping up in trip here with a penalty. Big player.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Balagan51
510-12OR:
33/1
T: N B KingJ: Bryony Frost

Finished a long way down the field on his debut in a bumper at Punchestown (2m½f) when he was 13th of 25. Featured over hurdles at Southwell (3m) last time where he was pulled up after three out. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Friends Don't Ask34
510-12OR:
25/1
T: Martin SmithJ: J E Moore

Ran well when he was third of 11 at Worcester (2m) in a bumper on his second career start. Came back at the rear of 11 runners at Ascot (2m5½) on his hurdles debut. Will need to take a big stride forward. to be in the mix

Last RunWatch last race
5
Rumble B49
610-12OR:
25/1
T: Mrs S J HumphreyJ: G Sheehan

Was pulled up on his debut at Huntingdon (2m3½f) in a 15 runner field. Improved last time out at Market Rasen (2m4½f) when he was fourth of 10. Stepping up in trip again where there could be more to come. Not one to ignore.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Tension Time37
610-12OR:
20/1
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: L P Aspell

0-4 on the racecourse so far, with three runs coming over hurdles. His latest appearance was at this course over 2m4f where he fell at the fifth fence. Back up in distance but others make a greater appeal.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Young Offender (10/11), Oscar Academy (5/4), Tension Time (20/1), Rumble B (25/1), Friends Don't Ask (25/1), Balagan (33/1)

Verdict

YOUNG OFFENDER made all at this course last time out to record his first win over hurdles. He is stepping up in trip which is likely to suit the front runner so take him to follow up with a penalty on his back. Oscar Academy was an easy winner at Leicester on his latest outing where he made a big step up on his bumper form. He should be in the mix again, while Rumble B may continue to improve over this longer trip so must enter your calculations.
  1. Young Offender
  2. Oscar Academy
  3. Rumble B

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby