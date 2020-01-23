Verdict

Young Offender Oscar Academy Rumble B

made all at this course last time out to record his first win over hurdles. He is stepping up in trip which is likely to suit the front runner so take him to follow up with a penalty on his back.was an easy winner at Leicester on his latest outing where he made a big step up on his bumper form. He should be in the mix again, whilemay continue to improve over this longer trip so must enter your calculations.