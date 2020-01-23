15:45 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020
Was successful on his debut over hurdles at Leicester (2m4½f) last month where the margin of victory was 13L. Well held on his two runs in bumpers prior to that maiden win under Rules. One to consider.
Made a big improvement on his debut over Rules to prevail at this course over 2m4f on his latest appearance. He made all in that contest, staying on gamely at the finish to record a ½L success. Stepping up in trip here with a penalty. Big player.
Finished a long way down the field on his debut in a bumper at Punchestown (2m½f) when he was 13th of 25. Featured over hurdles at Southwell (3m) last time where he was pulled up after three out. Needs to improve.
Ran well when he was third of 11 at Worcester (2m) in a bumper on his second career start. Came back at the rear of 11 runners at Ascot (2m5½) on his hurdles debut. Will need to take a big stride forward. to be in the mix
Was pulled up on his debut at Huntingdon (2m3½f) in a 15 runner field. Improved last time out at Market Rasen (2m4½f) when he was fourth of 10. Stepping up in trip again where there could be more to come. Not one to ignore.
0-4 on the racecourse so far, with three runs coming over hurdles. His latest appearance was at this course over 2m4f where he fell at the fifth fence. Back up in distance but others make a greater appeal.
Young Offender (10/11), Oscar Academy (5/4), Tension Time (20/1), Rumble B (25/1), Friends Don't Ask (25/1), Balagan (33/1)
- Young Offender
- Oscar Academy
- Rumble B
