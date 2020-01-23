Verdict

Grand Roi Bran Touchthesoul

is a bumper winner from a leading yard who went very close to scoring in a Listed contest on his latest start. He is the one to beat here on his hurdles debut.was in front when he came down at the final hurdle over this C&D last time out so is worth giving a lot of respect to on this latest attempt, whilehas shown enough so far to indicate he can finish in the placings in this contest.