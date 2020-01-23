Meetings

14:00 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020

  • RMA Sandhurst Louts' 30th Anniversary Dinner Maiden Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 3y, Good to Soft (Soft in places)
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£6,628.002nd£1,946.003rd£973.004th£487.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:4m 3.3sOff time:14:00:46
1
Bran22
511-4OR:
5/1
T: Stuart EdmundsJ: C Gethings

Has had three attempts on the track so far, with his last two appearances coming over hurdles. He was just under one length clear at the last on his latest effort over this C&D before coming down. One to consider.

2
Orsino27
611-4OR:
40/1
T: P BowenJ: S Bowen

A winner on the Flat. He went off at 100/1 on his debut over hurdles at Chepstow (2m3½f) last month where he was pulled up in a 15 runner field. Will need to produce a lot more this time to be in the mix.

3
Pisgah Piket36
511-4OR:
16/1
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: G Sheehan

Was unable to record any success in three runs in bumpers. He did hit the frame last time though as he finished third of 15 at Ludlow (1m6f) on his opening start for his new yard. Set for hurdles debut here. Best to watch.

4
Touchthesoul28
511-4OR: 125
7/2
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

Came home third of 13 at Plumpton (2m) two runs ago in his best performance yet over hurdles after going off as the 11/8 favourite. Was well held last time in a class 2 contest at Kempton (2m). One for the shortlist.

5
Aleatoric37
410-7OR:
250/1
T: Martin SmithJ: E J Walsh

Has struggled in all five of his appearances on the track, including his latest two over hurdles. He went off at 150/1 last time at Catterick (1m7½f) where he was 12th of 15. Hard to make a case for on the evidence of what we have seen so far.

6
Grand Roi22
410-7OR: BF
1/3
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Prevailed in a bumper at Wincanton (1m7½f) two runs ago where the margin of victory was 15L. Was not far away in a bumper at Listed level at Cheltenham (1m6f) last time as he was fourth of 16 as the 7/4 favourite. Big player on his hurdles debut.

7
Break The Rules19
410-0OR:
10/1
T: Martin SmithJ: Eddie Edge (7)

Finished second of nine of her hurdles debut over this C&D, a short-head behind the winner. Was then outclassed in a Listed contest Aintree (2m1f). His latest appearance came on the Flat at Kempton on the AW. One to think about.

8
Postie105
410-0OR:
66/1
T: J M P EustaceJ: Jack Quinlan

Failed to score in five attempts on the Flat. She was fifth of 13 on her latest attempt on the AW at Southwell (1m4f). Needs to make a big improvement now she is over hurdles so others are preferred.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Grand Roi (1/3), Touchthesoul (7/2), Bran (5/1), Break The Rules (10/1), Pisgah Pike (16/1), Orsino (40/1), Postie (66/1), Aleatoric (250/1)

Verdict

GRAND ROI is a bumper winner from a leading yard who went very close to scoring in a Listed contest on his latest start. He is the one to beat here on his hurdles debut. Bran was in front when he came down at the final hurdle over this C&D last time out so is worth giving a lot of respect to on this latest attempt, while Touchthesoul has shown enough so far to indicate he can finish in the placings in this contest.
  1. Grand Roi
  2. Bran
  3. Touchthesoul

