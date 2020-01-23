13:25 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020
Struggled on his opening two starts over fences. Was travelling well in second place on his latest attempt at Doncaster (2m½f) before falling at the penultimate obstacle. Remains off the same mark. Is worth consideration.
A winner over hurdles but is 0-4 in chasing. Finished third of six at Ascot (2m1f) on his latest attempt. Is down 1lb in the weights to a mark he went close off on his debut over fences at Kempton (2m2f). One to consider.
Broke her maiden over fences at the third attempt on her latest outing at Leicester (2m). That was her first run back since having wind surgery. She has gone up 6lb for that success last month. Leading contender.
Scored over hurdles at Wetherby (3m) two runs ago. Could not follow that up on her latest effort in a 2m4½f handicap hurdle at Southwell as she was eighth of 10. Back over fences where she is 0-3. Needs to improve in chasing.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
The Flying Sofa (5/4), Little Light (9/4), Eskendash (11/4), Uisce Ur (11/1)
Verdict
- Little Light
- The Flying Sofa
- Eskendash
Video Replay
