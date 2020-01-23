Meetings

13:25 Fakenham Thu 23 January 2020

  • Racing Partnership Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 59y, Good to Soft (Soft in places)
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£5,458.002nd£1,603.003rd£801.004th£401.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:4m 23.4sOff time:13:27:43
1
Eskendash25
712-2OR: 122D
11/4
T: Mrs P SlyJ: Mr J Andrews (7)

Struggled on his opening two starts over fences. Was travelling well in second place on his latest attempt at Doncaster (2m½f) before falling at the penultimate obstacle. Remains off the same mark. Is worth consideration.

2
The Flying Sofa34
712-1OR: 121D
5/4
T: G L MooreJ: J E Moore

A winner over hurdles but is 0-4 in chasing. Finished third of six at Ascot (2m1f) on his latest attempt. Is down 1lb in the weights to a mark he went close off on his debut over fences at Kempton (2m2f). One to consider.

3
Little Lightp26
611-12OR: 118D
9/4
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: Maxime Tissier (5)

Broke her maiden over fences at the third attempt on her latest outing at Leicester (2m). That was her first run back since having wind surgery. She has gone up 6lb for that success last month. Leading contender.

4
Uisce Ur254
810-6OR: 98BF
11/1
T: Laura MorganJ: R D Day

Scored over hurdles at Wetherby (3m) two runs ago. Could not follow that up on her latest effort in a 2m4½f handicap hurdle at Southwell as she was eighth of 10. Back over fences where she is 0-3. Needs to improve in chasing.

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

The Flying Sofa (5/4), Little Light (9/4), Eskendash (11/4), Uisce Ur (11/1)

Verdict

LITTLE LIGHT certainly seemed to have benefited from a wind op when she prevailed over fences at Leicester last month. The mare can build upon that to defy her 6lb rise in the weights here on her follow up attempt. The Flying Sofa has run well without success over fences in his four starts so far and should put up a strong challenge from this latest mark, while Eskendash would have been in contention in the run-in had he not come down at the penultimate fence last time so expect him not to be too far away.
  1. Little Light
  2. The Flying Sofa
  3. Eskendash

