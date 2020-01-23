Meetings

23:51 Delta Downs Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Maiden Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,819.002nd$3,118.003rd$1,559.004th$1,091.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:58:52
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Half Vicki20
58-11OR: 30
13/2
T: Dale WhiteJ: Devin Magnon
2
(2)
Miss Manassas57
48-11OR: 43
1/2
T: Thomas NixonJ: Carlos Lozada
3
(3)
Little T26
48-11OR: 52
6/1
T: Jorge LaraJ: Charles Roberts (5)
4
(4)
Harper Madison41
48-11OR:
33/1
T: Tommy DelahoussayeJ: Josean Rivera
5
(5)
Gallop's Star21
48-11OR: 24
50/1
T: Donald MelanconJ: Daniel Flores
6
(6)
Typhoon Zing20
48-11OR: 27
13/2
T: Phillip DisonJ: Thomas Pompell
7
(7)
Smooth Rapids50
48-11OR: 100
50/1
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Joel Dominguez
8
(8)
Rosalene49
48-11OR: 28
25/1
T: Alfredo GomezJ: Kevin Smith
9
(9)
Ideal Mallory26
58-11OR: 42
33/1
T: Randy ShamsieJ: Rohan Singh
10
(10)
Old Time Girl20
48-11OR: 43
12/1
T: James BarberJ: Alexander Castillo

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Sofia Kape48
58-11OR: 26
T: Terry GriffinJ: Devin Magnon
12
(12)
Ours To Hold15
48-11OR: 44
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Miss Manassas (1/2), Ours To Hold (3/1), Little T (6/1), Typhoon Zing (13/2), Half Vicki (13/2), Old Time Girl (12/1), Sofia Kape (15/1), Rosalene (25/1), Ideal Mallory (33/1), Harper Madison (33/1), Smooth Rapids (50/1), Gallop's Star (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby