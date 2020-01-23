Meetings
23:23 Delta Downs Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
48-11OR: 24
50/1
2
(2)
58-11OR: 51
10/3
3
(3)
88-11OR: 29D
80/1
4
(4)
58-11OR: 39D
40/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 52
10/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 58BFD
15/8
7
(7)
58-11OR: 46
8/1
8
(8)
58-11OR: 41D
25/1
9
(9)
58-11OR: 49
33/1
10
(10)
48-11OR: 52
13/8
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Emily's Pegasus (13/8), Brahms' Regal Gal (15/8), Jozzy Bell (10/3), Orthodrive (8/1), Sarah Ann's Pointe (10/1), Bulletsandbourbon (25/1), Smoothoutthetrack (33/1), Velvet Vision (40/1), G G Has A Shot (50/1), She's A Penalty (80/1)
