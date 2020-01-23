Meetings

23:23 Delta Downs Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,819.002nd$3,118.003rd$1,559.004th$1,091.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:30:11
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
G G Has A Shot20
48-11OR: 24
50/1
T: Houston CormierJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
2
(2)
Jozzy Bell21
58-11OR: 51
10/3
T: Benard ChattersJ: Gerardo Mora
3
(3)
She's A Penalty40
88-11OR: 29D
80/1
T: Warren BourqueJ: Jarred Journet
4
(4)
Velvet Vision43
58-11OR: 39D
40/1
T: Phillip DisonJ: Jansen Melancon
5
(5)
Sarah Ann's Pointeb114
48-11OR: 52
10/1
T: Jonah FuselierJ: Kevin Smith
6
(6)
Brahms' Regal Gal26
48-11OR: 58BFD
15/8
T: Ronnie WardJ: Alexander Castillo
7
(7)
Orthodrive26
58-11OR: 46
8/1
T: Ricky CourvilleJ: Ashley Broussard
8
(8)
Bulletsandbourbon14
58-11OR: 41D
25/1
T: Dwayne JacksonJ: Thomas Pompell
9
(9)
Smoothoutthetrack12
58-11OR: 49
33/1
T: Roland BrunoJ: Carlos Marquez
10
(10)
Emily's Pegasus14
48-11OR: 52
13/8
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Ty Kennedy

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Emily's Pegasus (13/8), Brahms' Regal Gal (15/8), Jozzy Bell (10/3), Orthodrive (8/1), Sarah Ann's Pointe (10/1), Bulletsandbourbon (25/1), Smoothoutthetrack (33/1), Velvet Vision (40/1), G G Has A Shot (50/1), She's A Penalty (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby