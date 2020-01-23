Meetings

22:55 Delta Downs Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,165.002nd$2,910.003rd$1,455.004th$1,019.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:02:23
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
(2)
Armstrong Bill78
48-8OR:
50/1
T: Enis MoutonJ: Jarred Journet
3
(3)
Lil Duchess33
58-6OR:
66/1
T: Jerry CezarJ: Celso Rodriguez
4
(4)
Ouachitab178
68-11OR: 70
10/11
T: Kenneth RobertsJ: Devin Magnon
5
(5)
Canrunalittle26
48-8OR: 56
16/1
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Gerardo Mora
6
(6)
For D's Knight
48-11OR:
28/1
T: Dennis TurnerJ: Luis Batista
7
(7)
War Song
48-8OR:
5/1
T: Joseph FosterJ: Paulina Ramirez
8
(8)
Amphibian36
48-8OR: 56
5/2
T: Steven FlintJ: Timothy Thornton
9
(9)
Jazzy Punch19
78-11OR: 26
66/1
T: Jarvis VincentJ: Alexander Castillo
10
(10)
Good Air34
48-8OR: 53
13/2
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Joel Dominguez

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Kensley's Hippie19
48-8OR: 59
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Ty Kennedy
11
(11)
Louisiana Jazz19
48-8OR: 78
T: Harlan BoutteJ: Joe Stokes
12
(12)
Geaux Dubai12
48-8OR: 23
T: Ronald MatthieuJ: Gerardo Mora

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ouachita (10/11), Amphibian (5/2), Kensley's Hippie (4/1), War Song (5/1), Good Air (13/2), Louisiana Jazz (12/1), Geaux Dubai (15/1), Canrunalittle (16/1), For D's Knight (28/1), Armstrong Bill (50/1), Jazzy Punch (66/1), Lil Duchess (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby