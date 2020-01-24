Meetings

02:39 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 9 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$15,056.002nd$4,780.003rd$2,390.004th$1,673.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:50:22
1
(1)
Laken Longlegs35
38-8OR: 53
14/1
T: Julio RamirezJ: Carlos Lozada
2
(2)
Gwen Tribute21
38-8OR: 63
25/1
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Ty Kennedy
4
(4)
Tapit On Race Day25
38-8OR: 66
2/1
T: Carl DevilleJ: Devin Magnon
5
(5)
Troll And Stroll
38-8OR:
25/1
T: Billy SturrockJ: Thomas Pompell
6
(6)
Custom Ready34
38-8OR: 70
5/2
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Kerwin Clark
7
(7)
Jeb's Lucky Eight35
38-8OR: 68
10/1
T: Patti TurnerJ: Daniel Flores
8
(8)
Half Ours N Stormy21
38-8OR: 59
9/1
T: Terry VanceJ: Emanuel Nieves
9
(9)
Special Bingo131
38-8OR: 83
25/1
T: Andrea AliJ: Timothy Thornton
10
(10)
Gentilly Stage54
38-8OR:
11/4
T: Jose CamejoJ: Eguard Tejera

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Elisher12
38-8OR: 61
T: Judy BeavinJ: Paulina Ramirez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Tapit On Race Day (2/1), Custom Ready (5/2), Gentilly Stage (11/4), Elisher (6/1), Half Ours N Stormy (9/1), Jeb's Lucky Eight (10/1), Laken Longlegs (14/1), Troll And Stroll (25/1), Gwen Tribute (25/1), Special Bingo (25/1)

