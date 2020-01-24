Meetings
02:11 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020
2
(2)
68-5OR: 78D
18/1
3
(3)
Operatic19
68-8OR: 87D
9/4
4
(4)
78-8OR: 83D
12/1
5
(5)
68-5OR: 84D
25/1
6
(6)
48-8OR: 91D
10/11
7
(7)
48-5OR: 76BFD
9/2
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Beautiful Honduras42
68-8OR: 73
T: Sarah DelanyJ: Alexander Castillo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Perfect Reins (10/11), Operatic (9/4), This Is My Prayer (9/2), Ruby Sioux (12/1), Beautiful Honduras (15/1), Smok'n Rita (18/1), Temple Shadow (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed