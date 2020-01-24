Meetings

01:43 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Starter Allowance
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$13,747.002nd$4,364.003rd$2,183.004th$1,527.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:51:53
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Drewsizzle35
88-5OR: 87D
40/1
T: Lonnie BrileyJ: Luis Batista
2
(2)
Greeley's Dealer15
78-5OR: 99D
9/2
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Diego Saenz
3
(3)
Diplomatic Shaft148
68-8OR: 96BF
25/1
T: Rylee GrudzienJ: Ty Kennedy
4
(4)
Forestdungone15
58-5OR: 99BFD
6/5
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
5
(5)
Union Salute27
68-8OR: 98BFD
11/4
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Timothy Thornton
6
(6)
Jack Be Quick97
68-8OR: 81D
40/1
T: Patti TurnerJ: Jose Guerrero
7
(7)
Berko43
58-8OR: 97D
5/1
T: Ronald MatthieuJ: Devin Magnon
8
(8)
Zendelphian35
78-5OR: 94D
10/1
T: Kevin SavoyJ: Kevin Smith

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Forestdungone (6/5), Union Salute (11/4), Greeley's Dealer (9/2), Berko (5/1), Zendelphian (10/1), Diplomatic Shaft (25/1), Drewsizzle (40/1), Jack Be Quick (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby