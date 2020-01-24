Meetings
01:43 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
88-5OR: 87D
40/1
2
(2)
78-5OR: 99D
9/2
3
(3)
68-8OR: 96BF
25/1
4
(4)
58-5OR: 99BFD
6/5
5
(5)
68-8OR: 98BFD
11/4
6
(6)
68-8OR: 81D
40/1
7
(7)
Berko43
58-8OR: 97D
5/1
8
(8)
78-5OR: 94D
10/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Forestdungone (6/5), Union Salute (11/4), Greeley's Dealer (9/2), Berko (5/1), Zendelphian (10/1), Diplomatic Shaft (25/1), Drewsizzle (40/1), Jack Be Quick (40/1)
