Meetings

01:15 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,165.002nd$2,910.003rd$1,455.004th$1,019.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:24:31
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Riskytawfeerstango85
58-8OR: 54
25/1
T: Thomas NixonJ: Carlos Lozada
2
(2)
Star Countess26
68-8OR: 46D
66/1
T: Henry WestJ: Jarred Journet
3
(3)
Powered By Greeley22
58-8OR: 55D
16/1
T: Dwayne JacksonJ: Thomas Pompell
4
(4)
Miss Mabelee19
48-8OR: 63D
13/8
T: Benjamin ZenoJ: Gerard Melancon
5
(5)
Granfathersleugirl14
48-8OR: 60D
7/4
T: Donald MelanconJ: Jose Guerrero
6
(6)
Ten Tap Dances26
68-8OR: 54
9/1
T: Ronnie AverettJ: Timothy Thornton
7
(7)
Shrew Grit21
48-11OR: 56
7/2
T: Nicholas LatourJ: Paulina Ramirez
8
(8)
Sweet Milagros36
58-8OR: 39
50/1
T: Phillip DisonJ: Jansen Melancon
9
(9)
Joy's Rally Finale14
68-8OR: 50D
25/1
T: Denise SchmidtJ: Luis Batista
10
(10)
Bankers Honour40
58-8OR: 51D
28/1
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Joel Dominguez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Miss Mabelee (13/8), Granfathersleugirl (7/4), Shrew Grit (7/2), Ten Tap Dances (9/1), Powered By Greeley (16/1), Riskytawfeerstango (25/1), Joy's Rally Finale (25/1), Bankers Honour (28/1), Sweet Milagros (50/1), Star Countess (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby