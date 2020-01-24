Meetings
01:15 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 54
25/1
2
(2)
68-8OR: 46D
66/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 55D
16/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 63D
13/8
5
(5)
48-8OR: 60D
7/4
6
(6)
68-8OR: 54
9/1
7
(7)
48-11OR: 56
7/2
8
(8)
58-8OR: 39
50/1
9
(9)
68-8OR: 50D
25/1
10
(10)
58-8OR: 51D
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Miss Mabelee (13/8), Granfathersleugirl (7/4), Shrew Grit (7/2), Ten Tap Dances (9/1), Powered By Greeley (16/1), Riskytawfeerstango (25/1), Joy's Rally Finale (25/1), Bankers Honour (28/1), Sweet Milagros (50/1), Star Countess (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed