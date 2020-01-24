Meetings

00:19 Delta Downs Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$11,782.002nd$3,740.003rd$1,870.004th$1,309.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:27:25
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
My Wise Cat15
58-5OR: 93D
5/1
T: Benjamin ZenoJ: Daniel Flores
2
(2)
Top Cat Boogie777
118-5OR: 102BFD
50/1
T: Brent ToupsJ: Jansen Melancon
3
(3)
Zip 'n Sip64
98-8OR: 84D
33/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: Ty Kennedy
5
(5)
Luke's Cajun Star48
78-5OR: 91D
10/1
T: Thomas SamJ: Paulina Ramirez
6
(6)
Magic Command15
98-8OR: 89D
50/1
T: Tim DixonJ: Rico Flores
7
(7)
Lunar Light34
108-8OR: 100D
11/4
T: Anthony AreyJ: Timothy Thornton
8
(8)
Insubordination12
78-8OR: 96D
5/1
T: Benard ChattersJ: Luis Batista
9
(9)
My Pal Torres14
88-5OR: 96D
11/10
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon

Non-Runners

4
(4)
Successful Ryker14
78-5OR: 92
T: Judy BeavinJ: Thomas Pompell

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

My Pal Torres (11/10), Lunar Light (11/4), Insubordination (5/1), My Wise Cat (5/1), Luke's Cajun Star (10/1), Successful Ryker (12/1), Zip 'n Sip (33/1), Top Cat Boogie (50/1), Magic Command (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby