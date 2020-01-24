Meetings
03:17 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020
2
(2)
58-10OR: 36
40/1
3
(3)
48-10OR: 45
33/1
4
(4)
48-10OR: 34
16/1
5
(5)
48-10OR: 39
14/1
6
(6)
48-10OR: 66BF
11/8
7
(7)
48-10OR: 50
11/1
8
(8)
Suave Juan259
48-10OR: 60
3/1
9
(9)
48-10OR: 63
9/4
Non-Runners
1
(1)
The Big Storm12
48-10OR: 59
T: Jay ArmstrongJ: Joseph Schneider
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rip Thorn (11/8), Rum Runner Red (9/4), Suave Juan (3/1), The Big Storm (9/2), Thorn Of Rose Hill (11/1), Lil Silver Fox (14/1), Ghost Mine (16/1), Sterling Gladiator (33/1), Fast Ride (40/1)
