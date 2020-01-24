Meetings

03:17 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$17,009.002nd$5,400.003rd$2,700.004th$1,890.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:25:57
2
(2)
Fast Ride56
58-10OR: 36
40/1
T: William StraughnJ: Kelvin Morales (5)
3
(3)
Sterling Gladiatorb135
48-10OR: 45
33/1
T: Alex CorreaJ: Wladimir Rocha
4
(4)
Ghost Mine12
48-10OR: 34
16/1
T: Joseph PykeJ: Keimar Trotman
5
(5)
Lil Silver Fox40
48-10OR: 39
14/1
T: Timothy CollinsJ: Jason Simpson
6
(6)
Rip Thorn68
48-10OR: 66BF
11/8
T: Timothy CollinsJ: Reshawn Latchman
7
(7)
Thorn Of Rose Hill40
48-10OR: 50
11/1
T: Victor EspinosaJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
8
(8)
Suave Juan259
48-10OR: 60
3/1
T: James CaseyJ: Christian Hiraldo
9
(9)
Rum Runner Red124
48-10OR: 63
9/4
T: Wade SandersonJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)

Non-Runners

1
(1)
The Big Storm12
48-10OR: 59
T: Jay ArmstrongJ: Joseph Schneider

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rip Thorn (11/8), Rum Runner Red (9/4), Suave Juan (3/1), The Big Storm (9/2), Thorn Of Rose Hill (11/1), Lil Silver Fox (14/1), Ghost Mine (16/1), Sterling Gladiator (33/1), Fast Ride (40/1)

