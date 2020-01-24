Meetings

02:49 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Starter Allowance
  • 7f, Fast
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner$11,970.002nd$3,800.003rd$1,901.004th$1,330.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:58:56
1
(1)
Sound Off13
68-8OR: 98D
10/1
T: Michael SandovalJ: Fredy Peltroche
3
(3)
Cherubim35
98-8OR: 94D
10/1
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
5
(5)
Cloud Chaser18
68-6OR: 107
3/1
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Edwin Gonzalez
7
(7)
Charming Deputy75
78-8OR: 98
9/1
T: Aaron WestJ: Jose Montano
9
(9)
Awesome Fu14
68-10OR: 98D
4/7
T: Anthony FarriorJ: J Acosta

Non-Runners

2
(2)
Wild Drive48
48-6OR: 87
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Sunday Jr Diaz
4
(4)
Hooray For Harvey27
48-8OR: 92
T: Daniel SannerJ: Reshawn Latchman
6
(6)
Zitarrosa8
48-10OR: 94
T: Anthony FarriorJ: Christian Olmo
8
(8)
Hobe Sound42
48-6OR: 100
T: Crystal PickettJ: Darius Thorpe

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Awesome Fu (4/7), Cloud Chaser (3/1), Zitarrosa (4/1), Charming Deputy (9/1), Sound Off (10/1), Hobe Sound (10/1), Cherubim (10/1), Hooray For Harvey (12/1), Wild Drive (15/1)

