Meetings
02:49 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
68-8OR: 98D
10/1
3
(3)
Cherubim35
98-8OR: 94D
10/1
5
(5)
68-6OR: 107
3/1
7
(7)
78-8OR: 98
9/1
9
(9)
68-10OR: 98D
4/7
Non-Runners
2
(2)
Wild Drive48
48-6OR: 87
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Sunday Jr Diaz
4
(4)
Hooray For Harvey27
48-8OR: 92
T: Daniel SannerJ: Reshawn Latchman
6
(6)
Zitarrosa8
48-10OR: 94
T: Anthony FarriorJ: Christian Olmo
8
(8)
Hobe Sound42
48-6OR: 100
T: Crystal PickettJ: Darius Thorpe
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Awesome Fu (4/7), Cloud Chaser (3/1), Zitarrosa (4/1), Charming Deputy (9/1), Sound Off (10/1), Hobe Sound (10/1), Cherubim (10/1), Hooray For Harvey (12/1), Wild Drive (15/1)
