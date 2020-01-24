Meetings
02:21 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
48-10OR: 24
50/1
2
(2)
58-10OR: 27
40/1
3
(3)
68-10OR: 43
5/2
4
(4)
48-10OR: 87
40/1
5
(5)
48-10OR: 41
4/1
6
(6)
Elaine15
68-10OR: 38
11/2
7
(7)
48-10OR: 46
9/2
8
(8)
48-10OR: 48
15/8
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
U S Funds (15/8), Clubin Till Dawn (5/2), Natural Sonde (4/1), Mojo Matters (9/2), Elaine (11/2), Mighty Crossing (40/1), Sammie Girl (40/1), Meet Ms Bobbi Rae (50/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
