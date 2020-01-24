Meetings

01:53 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Waiver Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$7,560.002nd$2,401.003rd$1,200.004th$841.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:59:48
1
(1)
Offshore Trip15
68-6OR: 76
9/1
T: Joan ReynoldsJ: Wesley Ho
2
(2)
Burnin Ring O Fire15
48-10OR: 78BFD
4/1
T: III Ollie Figgins,J: Gerald Almodovar
3
(3)
First Talent39
58-8OR: 83D
4/5
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
March To My Tune8
88-6OR: 76D
25/1
T: M BoggsJ: Carlos Marrero
5
(5)
Straphanger47
48-6OR: 65D
16/1
T: Samuel GerisJ: Jason Simpson
6
(6)
Townie15
68-6OR: 76D
25/1
T: Joan ReynoldsJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
7
(7)
Dynasir15
78-6OR: 47D
40/1
T: Timothy ShanleyJ: Kelvin Morales (5)
8
(8)
Ajwibah152
58-6OR: 76D
14/1
T: Ernesto PerezJ: Wladimir Rocha
9
(9)
Cashton Peak63
78-8OR: 76D
11/1
T: Jeffrey AllenJ: Antonio Lopez
10
(10)
Upperville15
88-10OR: 72D
11/2
T: Anthony RideouttJ: Darius Thorpe

Non-Runners

11
(11)
My People Sing24
48-8OR: 69
T: Juan GoteraJ: Wilkin Ortiz
12
(12)
Valadier476
58-8OR: 77
T: Henry WaltersJ: Denis Araujo
13
(13)
Quality Matters12
48-8OR: 80
T: Anthony FarriorJ: Fredy Peltroche

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

First Talent (4/5), Quality Matters (7/2), Burnin Ring O Fire (4/1), Valadier (4/1), Upperville (11/2), Offshore Trip (9/1), My People Sing (10/1), Cashton Peak (11/1), Ajwibah (14/1), Straphanger (16/1), Townie (25/1), March To My Tune (25/1), Dynasir (40/1)

