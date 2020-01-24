Meetings
01:53 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
68-6OR: 76
9/1
2
(2)
48-10OR: 78BFD
4/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 83D
4/5
4
(4)
88-6OR: 76D
25/1
5
(5)
48-6OR: 65D
16/1
6
(6)
Townie15
68-6OR: 76D
25/1
7
(7)
Dynasir15
78-6OR: 47D
40/1
8
(8)
Ajwibah152
58-6OR: 76D
14/1
9
(9)
78-8OR: 76D
11/1
10
(10)
88-10OR: 72D
11/2
11
(11)
My People Sing24
48-8OR: 69
T: Juan GoteraJ: Wilkin Ortiz
12
(12)
Valadier476
58-8OR: 77
T: Henry WaltersJ: Denis Araujo
13
(13)
Quality Matters12
48-8OR: 80
T: Anthony FarriorJ: Fredy Peltroche
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
First Talent (4/5), Quality Matters (7/2), Burnin Ring O Fire (4/1), Valadier (4/1), Upperville (11/2), Offshore Trip (9/1), My People Sing (10/1), Cashton Peak (11/1), Ajwibah (14/1), Straphanger (16/1), Townie (25/1), March To My Tune (25/1), Dynasir (40/1)
