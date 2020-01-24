Meetings
00:57 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
78-8OR: 87D
8/1
2
(2)
78-8OR: 82D
11/10
3
(3)
68-8OR: 74D
25/1
4
(4)
68-6OR: 76D
10/3
5
(5)
68-10OR: 79D
4/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 65D
15/2
7
(7)
98-6OR: 68D
33/1
8
(8)
98-8OR: 82D
25/1
9
(9)
118-6OR: 82D
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Cat Come Home (11/10), Too Many Coronas (10/3), Twinsanity (4/1), Synergy Unbridled (15/2), Good Genes (8/1), Transfigured (25/1), Canarsie Kid (25/1), Gabbi's Amor (33/1), Really Boppin (33/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
