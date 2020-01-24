Meetings

00:57 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$8,190.002nd$2,600.003rd$1,299.004th$910.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:03:01
1
(1)
Good Genes47
78-8OR: 87D
8/1
T: Kenneth DeckerJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
2
(2)
Cat Come Home14
78-8OR: 82D
11/10
T: John McKeeJ: Denis Araujo
3
(3)
Transfigured14
68-8OR: 74D
25/1
T: Alex CorreaJ: Jerry Villegas
4
(4)
Too Many Coronas14
68-6OR: 76D
10/3
T: Ronney BrownJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
5
(5)
Twinsanity52
68-10OR: 79D
4/1
T: Sara StanoszekJ: Keimar Trotman
6
(6)
Synergy Unbridled316
58-8OR: 65D
15/2
T: Anthony LucasJ: Gustavo Larrosa
7
(7)
Really Boppin52
98-6OR: 68D
33/1
T: Sara StanoszekJ: Luis Batista
8
(8)
Canarsie Kid50
98-8OR: 82D
25/1
T: Russell DavisJ: Christian Hiraldo
9
(9)
Gabbi's Amor49
118-6OR: 82D
33/1
T: Samuel GerisJ: Jason Simpson

Betting

Forecast

Cat Come Home (11/10), Too Many Coronas (10/3), Twinsanity (4/1), Synergy Unbridled (15/2), Good Genes (8/1), Transfigured (25/1), Canarsie Kid (25/1), Gabbi's Amor (33/1), Really Boppin (33/1)

