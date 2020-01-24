Meetings

00:30 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Maiden Claiming
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:00:35:03
2
(2)
The Message R V F48
48-10OR: 56
7/1
T: Leslie CondonJ: Christian Hiraldo
3
(3)
Unbelievable Story56
58-10OR: 44
12/1
T: W McMahonJ: J Acosta
4
(4)
Prospect Toy35
58-10OR: 30
20/1
T: William StraughnJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
5
(5)
Kustaafu35
48-10OR: 58
10/1
T: John CopseyJ: Jason Simpson
6
(6)
Egregious12
48-8OR: 66
4/7
T: Donald BarrJ: Angel Cruz
7
(7)
Captain Cholo35
48-10OR: 57
7/2
T: Kevin JoyJ: Carlos Marrero

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Double Derby Perks40
58-10OR: 37
T: Alfonso MacerolaJ: Luis Batista

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Egregious (4/7), Captain Cholo (7/2), The Message R V F (7/1), Kustaafu (10/1), Double Derby Perks (10/1), Unbelievable Story (12/1), Prospect Toy (20/1)

