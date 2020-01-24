Meetings
00:30 Charles Town Fri 24 January 2020
2
(2)
48-10OR: 56
7/1
3
(3)
58-10OR: 44
12/1
4
(4)
58-10OR: 30
20/1
5
(5)
Kustaafu35
48-10OR: 58
10/1
6
(6)
48-8OR: 66
4/7
7
(7)
48-10OR: 57
7/2
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Double Derby Perks40
58-10OR: 37
T: Alfonso MacerolaJ: Luis Batista
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Egregious (4/7), Captain Cholo (7/2), The Message R V F (7/1), Kustaafu (10/1), Double Derby Perks (10/1), Unbelievable Story (12/1), Prospect Toy (20/1)
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
