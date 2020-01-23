Meetings
11:55 Cagnes-sur-Mer Thu 23 January 2020
1
(9)
Shiblib1
39-2OR:
6/1
2
(2)
Iphitosv1
39-2OR:
9/1
4
(6)
39-2OR:
9/1
5
(1)
39-2OR:
12/1
6
(10)
39-2OR:
13/2
7
(7)
39-2OR:
5/4
8
(5)
39-2OR:
9/1
9
(3)
39-2OR:
7/1
10
(4)
39-2OR:
20/1
Non-Runners
3
(8)
Aurec
39-2OR: -
T: F VermeulenJ: A Hamelin
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Port Guillaume (5/4), Shibli (6/1), Aman (13/2), Highlander Madrik (7/1), No Turning (9/1), Pardonne Moi (9/1), Iphitos (9/1), Loquito (12/1), Aurec (13/1), Boken (20/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
