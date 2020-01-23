Meetings
10:55 Cagnes-sur-Mer Thu 23 January 2020
1
(4)
69-9OR: D
9/4
2
(1)
89-6OR: D
10/1
3
(5)
49-4OR: D
18/1
4
(3)
Carnageov5
79-4OR: 74
4/1
5
(2)
79-2OR: D
9/2
6
(7)
89-1OR: D
14/1
7
(6)
Ajmanyb8
108-11OR: 101D
9/4
Betting
Forecast
Golden Rash (9/4), Ajmany (9/4), Carnageo (4/1), Vision De Roland (9/2), Mejaen (10/1), Blue Diamond (14/1), Auen Adventure (18/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
