Meetings
18:21 Aqueduct Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: 62D
25/1
2
(2)
58-8OR: 76
4/5
3
(3)
58-8OR: 72
4/1
4
(4)
68-8OR: 67D
16/1
5
(5)
48-8OR: 86D
9/2
6
(6)
68-8OR: 78D
33/1
7
(7)
48-11OR: 70D
8/1
8
(8)
48-8OR: 71
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Eight Oaks (4/5), Its A Chance (4/1), Sister Alexa (9/2), Marriage (8/1), Barbara P (12/1), First Dawn (16/1), Causin' Trouble (25/1), Kinky Sox (33/1)
