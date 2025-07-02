Zarigana set to drop to seven furlongs in Prix de la Foret

The daughter of Siyouni was awarded the French 1000 Guineas in the stewards’ room but despite travelling powerfully and looking all-over the winner for much of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next time, was run out of it by Cercene.

It was a performance that led to plenty of head-scratching and the trainer told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I think I have been a little unfair to the filly. I keep saying she’s not genuine and everything, but I really question her stamina. If you look at it like she doesn’t really stay then it can explain a little bit of her attitude.

“I have to discuss with connections but I think I’m going to target the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp with her over seven furlongs. Maybe I’m wrong but she comes so strongly in her races them she really stops, she has a short turn of foot, acceleration, but then stops and can’t keep going. So sometimes horses that don’t stay do the same and if I went to ten furlongs I think she’d run exactly the same way or stop earlier.

“I think the Foret with the second winning post and a long straight, she might be able to come late. There will be more pace, and she needs pace. You saw at Ascot around the bend she was galloping all over the others. It’s just an idea, maybe I’ll be completely wrong and it won’t be the first time!”