Zarigana set to drop to seven furlongs in Prix de la Foret

Francis-Henri Graffard is pondering dropping Zarigana back in trip for her next start.
The daughter of Siyouni was awarded the French 1000 Guineas in the stewards’ room but despite travelling powerfully and looking all-over the winner for much of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next time, was run out of it by Cercene.
It was a performance that led to plenty of head-scratching and the trainer told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I think I have been a little unfair to the filly. I keep saying she’s not genuine and everything, but I really question her stamina. If you look at it like she doesn’t really stay then it can explain a little bit of her attitude.
“I have to discuss with connections but I think I’m going to target the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp with her over seven furlongs. Maybe I’m wrong but she comes so strongly in her races them she really stops, she has a short turn of foot, acceleration, but then stops and can’t keep going. So sometimes horses that don’t stay do the same and if I went to ten furlongs I think she’d run exactly the same way or stop earlier.
“I think the Foret with the second winning post and a long straight, she might be able to come late. There will be more pace, and she needs pace. You saw at Ascot around the bend she was galloping all over the others. It’s just an idea, maybe I’ll be completely wrong and it won’t be the first time!”
Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click
Stablemate Calandagan remains firmly on course for the King George at Ascot after his impressive win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. However he won’t be joined in England by last year’s winner Goliath, his stablemate, who finished last behind his near-neighbour on Sunday.
“It was a great day for Calandagan and I was very pleased to see the horse lengthening like that in the straight and producing his lovely turn of foot. It was great to watch,” Graffard added.
“We found a little issue with Goliath, nothing major, but it was enough to stop him in the straight so we will regroup. We didn’t see the real Goliath, but he will be back this summer.
“I think we will go for an easier option for him, it’s hard to go to Ascot off the back of his last race, and he will probably go to Germany or to a race at Deauville in August. We will see Calandagan in Ascot definitely though.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.