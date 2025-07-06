Ebor Festival feature a proper Arc pointer Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse lived up to its billing and the 10-furlong division is thankfully as alive and kicking as hoped. It was a bit surprising to hear the winner is more likely to be shifting down in trip to a mile if anything as the season goes on, but an equally engaging Juddmonte International rematch between Sandown’s front three at York looks perfectly plausible, with the Irish Champion Stakes and Ascot in October on the back of that, but don’t overlook the significance of Sosie's weekend flop. Andre Fabre's first Eclipse runner for two decades endured a rough time of it having been harried by outsider Hotazhell from an early stage, but he just never looked comfortable, possibly in part due to the quick ground, and ended up last of the six runners. He should be seen to better effect back over further on autumn ground - a summer break surely awaits in typical Fabre fashion - although it’s been a bit lost in the aftermath of the race that he was favourite for the Arc de Triomphe beforehand, and that market has had to have another shake-down. The official Arc trials in France are a fair way off yet but surely the Yorkshire Oaks is going to be a massive race in determining who goes to Longchamp at the head of the betting. Estrange looked good value for her neck success in the Lancashire Oaks and reportedly heads for the Knavesmire next month, with Kalpana almost certain to line up too given her connections and light campaign at shorter distances so far this time around. The third and prize piece in this high-end jigsaw is going to be provided by Aidan O’Brien... who else?

Whirl and Kalpana could meet again on the Knavesmire

Minnie Hauk held stablemate Whirl by just a neck in the Betfred Oaks and Timeform can’t split them (119p) after the latter’s subsequent Pretty Polly win, but ‘the lads’ will presumably be doing just that when it comes to the Irish Oaks and the Nassau Stakes, prior to York. They're in both races but Minnie Hauk will reportedly be back out at the Curragh in a couple of weeks' time, leaving Whirl to go to Goodwood at the end of the month. What happens after that is the telling move, but Whirl already has the York form in the book from the Musidora, while Minnie Hauk is considered the more cast-iron stayer. Kalpana and Estrange would be conceding 9lb to the Ballydoyle select at York which is a very stiff task. So stiff in fact, that only two older horses have won the Yorkshire Oaks in the past decade – and they were Arc winners in Enable and Alpinista. I’m not sure we’re dealing with quite the same calibre of filly this year so after O’Brien won yet another top summer prize with a three-year-old getting the weight-for-age allowance, it's hardly a groundbreaking suggestion, but I’d expect more of the same to come in the weeks ahead.

Rome building back for big day Ancient Rome has his mojo back and he’s heading to a top-class handicap race near you. Effectively out in the wilderness for 12 months since a half-length second in Ascot’s Group 2 Summer Mile last July, the six-year-old has undergone wind surgery and a gelding op during that time, and hinted at a possible resurgence when tenth overall in the Royal Hunt Cup, finishing third among the 17 horses who raced near the stands’ side rail. On Saturday Charlie Hills' charge confirmed the impression made that day with an eyecatching third back over 10 furlong, arriving with a very nice run before Flying Frontier and Sir Busker came over the top to relegate him to third late on. Hindsight is a wonderful thing but it’s becoming apparent Hills might have been working back from the Coral Golden Mile all along. Ancient Rome defied a mark of 105 when winning on stable debut at Goodwood's biggest fixture two years ago and he’ll be able to run in the Golden Mile off 100, whereas his mark in the John Smith’s Cup, for which he's also entered, is set at 102. The York race is only seven days on from the latest run too so everything points to a return to the Sussex Downs, where this horse’s owners, Jim and Fitri Hay, have always enjoyed having runners.

Urban appeal for Balding Before the delights of the Curragh, Goodwood and York's major meeting in August, it's the July Festival at Newmarket this week and it could be a steady enough start with small fields expected in the Bahrain Trophy, July Stakes and Princess Of Wales's Stakes on day one. Friday's opening 10-furlong contest for three-year-olds, however, is one of my favourite races of the year and several firms have gone early by dangling some antepost odds, so what better time to try and hoover up some value? The bet has to be Urban Glimpse at 10/1 in a handful of places. I was surprised to learn that Andrew Balding had only ever won this event twice and it's 13 years since his last, Stature (2012) having been steered to victory by a 28-year-old Ryan Moore, after Jedediah struck under David Probert claiming 7lb four years earlier, but in fairness to Balding there was a time when Mark Johnston wasn't really allowing any other trainers to get much of a look-in. The Johnstons could be represented again this year through Marhaba Ghaiyyath but Urban Glimpse's York form with Dante's Lad, Munsif and Asmen Warrior looks absolutely rock-solid (replay below) and Balding was on record stating he hoped his horse crept into a valuable handicap at Royal Ascot. Raised just 2lb to 86 for York, even his revised mark was too low for that intended target but he's already guaranteed a run on the July Course (16 entries, max field of 20) and it might just be another race that cuts up a little seeing as Charlie Appleby has three engaged who are are all priced between 6/1 and 10/1 at the time of writing.