The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in nine runs to date, racking up Group One triumphs on his last five starts with all those runs coming over a mile. He tackles 10 furlongs for the first time on the Knavesmire and he will count defending champion Mishriff amongst his challengers.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge hacked up by six lengths in the race last year, but has failed to strike in four subsequent runs, most recently coming home a distant third in the King George at Ascot.

Haggas’ Alenquer was second to Mishriff last year and he tries his luck again with the trainer having a third string to his bow in Dubai Honour, who was edged out by the reopposing Sir Busker at York last month.