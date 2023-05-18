A review of the pick of the rest of the action from York's Dante Festival on Thursday.
Regional maintained the fine recent run of form being enjoyed by North Yorkshire trainer Ed Bethell in the opening Lindum York Handicap on day two of the Dante Festival.
Bethell, who took over from retired father James a couple of seasons ago, has been operating close to a 30% strike-rate so far this year and added another to the tally as Callum Rodriguez steered the 5/1 shot to a half-length victory over fast-finishing Korker (13/2).
Regional, making his first appearance of the campaign having been third in the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood during a light and unsuccessful 2022 campaign, was away brightly from stall three and soon held a share of the lead alongside course regular Copper Knight.
The winner held a definite advantage with a furlong and a half to travel and he was kept up to his work to beat Karl Burke's four-year-old Korker who came from much nearer the back of the pack.
Third went to 25/1 outsider Bedford Flyer on his first run for Mick Appleby.
Rodriquez said: "He's such a good, determined horse and he's been bouncing out of his skin in the past couple of weeks. The ground is perfect out there."
