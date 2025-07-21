Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Estrange just gets the better of Scenic
Estrange just gets the better of Scenic

York still the next port of call for Estrange who skips Nassau Stakes date at Goodwood

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon July 21, 2025 · 2h ago

Estrange remains firmly on target for a crack at next month's Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

Trained by David O'Meara for owners Cheveley Park Stud, the four-year-old grey has won four of her five career starts and took her 2025 record to two from two with a neck defeat of Scenic in the Group 2 bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock earlier this month.

She didn't completely impress all observers on that occasion, but Cheveley Park's Managing Director Chris Richardson was perfectly happy to see the daughter of Night Of Thunder keep her successful run going and has stated it is all systems go for a first crack at Group One level at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

He said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We're certainly hoping to go to the Yorkshire Oaks, we're hoping that some rain will fall now. We've had some in Newmarket and there has been rain around the country so that'll obviously be the guiding factor.

"But she's in great form, it was a funny sort of race the way it unravelled at Haydock but we were obviously thrilled that she won and remains on target for a progressive season.

"It would be lovely to dream of perhaps having a runner for the first time in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. It's a fantastic race, that would be hugely exciting and I know the late David Thompson would be saying 'go for it', so we live the dream, we know how things can change and you need an awful lot of luck, but at the moment we'll let her do the talking and hopefully we'll get her there.

"It (Nassau Stakes) is unlikely I think, we had to have that option because of the ground preference but I think Danndy Tudhope feels she needs that sort of trip (1m4f) to get well organised and comfortable, and my personal feeling is that York would be the race we'd prefer to target at this point.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

Goodwood option for sparkling Newmarket winner

Richardson also reflected on Saturday's striking debut success for Cracksman filly Moon Target, who justified 5/2 favouritism in the hands of Oisin Murphy, winning the Juddmonte EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes by five and a half lengths.

He said of the Sir Mark Prescott-trained juvenile: "It was lovely, we had been encouraged by Sir Mark Prescott to believe the filly had shown some good ability on the gallops and she certainly impressed Oisin Murphy.

"She was a little green, she was very learning during the race what it was all about but she was very much in control. We were pleased with the way she finished the race and put the race to bed. She looks to have some potential.

"The vibes were very positive and it's a family that keeps on giving. I think this filly has got a huge amount of potential so we'll see. I spoke to Sir Mark briefly this morning and he thought possibly one of the races could be the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood. Another novice might have been in consideration but knowing our love for black-type races, that will likely be the plan."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING