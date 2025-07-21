York still the next port of call for Estrange who skips Nassau Stakes date at Goodwood

Estrange remains firmly on target for a crack at next month's Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.
Trained by David O'Meara for owners Cheveley Park Stud, the four-year-old grey has won four of her five career starts and took her 2025 record to two from two with a neck defeat of Scenic in the Group 2 bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock earlier this month.
She didn't completely impress all observers on that occasion, but Cheveley Park's Managing Director Chris Richardson was perfectly happy to see the daughter of Night Of Thunder keep her successful run going and has stated it is all systems go for a first crack at Group One level at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.
He said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We're certainly hoping to go to the Yorkshire Oaks, we're hoping that some rain will fall now. We've had some in Newmarket and there has been rain around the country so that'll obviously be the guiding factor.
"But she's in great form, it was a funny sort of race the way it unravelled at Haydock but we were obviously thrilled that she won and remains on target for a progressive season.
"It would be lovely to dream of perhaps having a runner for the first time in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. It's a fantastic race, that would be hugely exciting and I know the late David Thompson would be saying 'go for it', so we live the dream, we know how things can change and you need an awful lot of luck, but at the moment we'll let her do the talking and hopefully we'll get her there.
"It (Nassau Stakes) is unlikely I think, we had to have that option because of the ground preference but I think Danndy Tudhope feels she needs that sort of trip (1m4f) to get well organised and comfortable, and my personal feeling is that York would be the race we'd prefer to target at this point.
Goodwood option for sparkling Newmarket winner
Richardson also reflected on Saturday's striking debut success for Cracksman filly Moon Target, who justified 5/2 favouritism in the hands of Oisin Murphy, winning the Juddmonte EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes by five and a half lengths.
He said of the Sir Mark Prescott-trained juvenile: "It was lovely, we had been encouraged by Sir Mark Prescott to believe the filly had shown some good ability on the gallops and she certainly impressed Oisin Murphy.
"She was a little green, she was very learning during the race what it was all about but she was very much in control. We were pleased with the way she finished the race and put the race to bed. She looks to have some potential.
"The vibes were very positive and it's a family that keeps on giving. I think this filly has got a huge amount of potential so we'll see. I spoke to Sir Mark briefly this morning and he thought possibly one of the races could be the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood. Another novice might have been in consideration but knowing our love for black-type races, that will likely be the plan."
