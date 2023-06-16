Our man looks to unearth more big-priced winners this Saturday, with selections at York, Sandown and Chester.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Following all of Matt’s tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over from Ben Linfoot in June 2020 would have produced over 134pts profit, while he's over 40pts up for the year.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, June 17 1pt win Zu Run in 2.15 Sandown at 11/1 (Coral) 1pt win Monte Linas in 3.20 Chester at 14/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Mill Stream in 3.40 York at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) 0.5pts e.w. Safari Dream in 3.40 York at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A cracking day's racing in glorious weather at York but it's another incredibly competitive card served up on the Knavesmire and finding winners won’t be easy, even with guaranteed quick ground. The Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap isn’t for the faint-hearted punter but with extra places on offer all over the spot (Sky Bet paying seven) and the thriving favourite Quinault drawn 20 and away from the rest of the likely early speed, I'll be having a couple of each-way darts in the race. The first bet is potentially the class act of the field, MILL STREAM, who has held long-term entries in the Commonwealth Cup and the July Cup. Those fancy engagements probably won’t come to pass after Jane Chapple-Hyam’s horse beat just one home in the Sandy Lane Stakes on his seasonal return at Haydock, but that was clearly a very strong edition of the race – won by the 124-rated Little Big Bear – and he also got stewed up before the start so I can’t believe we saw the best of Mill Stream on the day.

Eased 2lb to a mark of 98, he takes a significant drop in class this weekend and looks well capable of out-running his odds based on last year’s efforts, which included a half-length second to Noble Style on Newmarket’s July Course. He'd earlier won a maiden on debut at Doncaster and then ended his juvenile campaign with a far-from-disgraceful effort when fourth behind subsequent Dewhurst and 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Acomb here at York, travelling well but not quite seeing out the seven furlongs. Chapple-Hyam looks to have her horses in pretty good nick on the whole, which isn’t unusual with Royal Ascot just around the corner, and I think it’s far too soon to be giving up on this son of Gleneagles.

A bit further down the weights, and at a considerably bigger price, I’m willing to chance SAFARI DREAM hanging tough for a bit longer than many people seem to expect. He’s yet to win over six furlongs but if he’s going to fully see this trip out then it will come on quick ground at a course like York, and there’s plenty of evidence to suggest this three-time juvenile scorer has trained on at three.

He was only beaten a length on dreadful ground first time back at Goodwood and stepped up on that form when a close third (three quarters of a length) behind King Power pair The Big Board and Fox Master at Leicester late last month. He’s got to pull out more to win this tougher race off a 1lb higher mark, but I like stall 10 (next to Mill Stream) up the middle for this prominent racer and first-time cheekpieces could help eke out a little further progress.

Best bet at Sandown is ZU RUN in the Aspall Cyder 1728 Handicap. The Charlie Hills-trained Bodorgan featured in this column when a promising fifth to Jersey Stakes-bound Covey at Haydock last month, and it’s no great surprise to see him among the market leaders here competing off the same mark, but Andrew Balding’s Zu Run appeals more at the odds.

He progressed with every start at two, winning second time out at Chelmsford and looking better than the bare form when second under the penalty at Kempton (replay below), having raced well off the pace-setting winner Lord Uhtred and just not getting going in time under Callum Hutchinson.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Oisin Murphy was in the saddle for the first time on the colt’s seasonal debut at York last month and while ninth of 14 hardly inspires a great deal of confidence on the face of it, he blew his chance with a slow start and once again found himself too far back in a race won by a front-runner in Dark Thirty. Zu Run was a bit outpaced in the straight but did have to switch slightly which didn't help either and he was ultimately staying on at the one pace, strongly suggesting he’s now in need of this mile trip. His half-sister Nymphadora has been well handled by Balding and looks to be improving with age so this lad looks a handicapper to follow. MONTE LINAS remains a horse of interest for the in-form Simon and Ed Crisford yard and he is over-priced under James Doyle in Chester’s Edinburgh Gin Seaside Handicap. Unraced as a two-year-old and gelded before his winning debut at Chelmsford in April, he stepped up on that performance when second under a penalty at the same track the following month, and his subsequent fifth at Chepstow can definitely be marked up as he suffered interference when the pace was quickening.

The horse he followed home on his second start – James Fanshawe’s filly American Belle – was getting the thick end of a stone in weight and she’s since franked the form with a ready handicap success off 76 at Doncaster, earning a revised mark of 81. That makes Monte Linas look potentially quite well handicapped from an opening 83 and while he might need a spot of luck to negotiated a path through this field, the seriously strong pace forecast (‘extreme’ according to Timeform), could help things fall into place late on. Click here for the full Value Bet record Published at 1500 BST on 16/06/23