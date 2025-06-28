York review and free video replays as Quinault wins Group 3 feature

Archivist one to remember

William Haggas’ Archivist stayed on strongly to win the opening Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Mile Handicap at York.

The son of Dubawi was sent off the 4/6 favourite but looked in trouble a quarter of a mile from home before a strong late finish saw him prevail by a length.

Entered in the John Smith’s Cup over 10 furlongs on the Knavesmire next month, assistant trainer Maureen Haggas thinks that might come too soon.

She said: “I don’t think the slow early pace suited him that well. I think he’ll be better with a stronger pace, it consequently took him a while to get going.

“He’s not quite there, he’s still a work in progress. He’s improving with every run but I still think there’s more to come and he could make into a nice four-year-old.

“We maybe better to stick at a mile. A strong mile might just be better for him. It took a while to pull him up, but I think he needs a stronger pace.”