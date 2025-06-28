York review and free video replays as Archivist and Squealer win

A review of Saturday's meeting at York as Archivist won the opener for William Haggas.
Archivist one to remember
William Haggas’ Archivist stayed on strongly to win the opening Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Mile Handicap at York.
The son of Dubawi was sent off the 4/6 favourite but looked in trouble a quarter of a mile from home before a strong late finish saw him prevail by a length.
Entered in the John Smith’s Cup over 10 furlongs on the Knavesmire next month, assistant trainer Maureen Haggas thinks that might come too soon.
She said: “I don’t think the slow early pace suited him that well. I think he’ll be better with a stronger pace, it consequently took him a while to get going.
“He’s not quite there, he’s still a work in progress. He’s improving with every run but I still think there’s more to come and he could make into a nice four-year-old.
“We maybe better to stick at a mile. A strong mile might just be better for him. It took a while to pull him up, but I think he needs a stronger pace.”
Squealer makes a noise on the Knavesmire
Squealer, tipped in Ben Linfoot's Verdict at 9/1 on Friday, was a cosy winner of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dash Handicap at 11/2 under Rowan Scott.
The five-year-old son of Mehmas got plenty of cover and was pulled out on the far side for a winning run inside the final furlong from Epsom Dash winner Jm Jungle.
The in-form winning trainer Nigel Tinker said: "With the other horse (Jm Jungle) winning at Epsom we swapped the weights around a bit but it was brilliant.
"Local course, the owners have got the apartment at the top of there just for York, so delighted for them.
"We won the sprint yesterday (Paddy's Day at Newcastle), we've won this and now we just want Duran to win the Rockingham at the Curragh tomorrow.
"I'm not sure where we'll go next. There's plenty of races for him. He's got one run of 100 yards."
